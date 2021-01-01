The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
13
 Access Humboldt  Contact Contributor
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking.
On this the 84th episode of Thinking Clearly, hosts Bob and Julia got the seven year itch to look back and pick one episode that they thought deserved replay in its entirety. Their pick encapsulates one of the main themes of Thinking Clearly and focuses on the importance of having a universal process, accessible by all, for reliably assessing reality and forming beliefs. Bob and Julia call that process “critical thinking” but their guest: journalist, deep thinker, and author, Jonathan Rauch, calls it The Constitution of Knowledge. This episode originally aired mid-pandemic on Oct. 7, 2021.

# 84-Top pick episode after seven years-Johnathan Rauch and the Constitution of Knowledge Download Program Podcast
00:58:36 1 Aug. 1, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 