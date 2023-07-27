The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Paul Jay and Peter Kuznick challenge the claims that the bombing ended WWII
2
Paul Jay and Peter Kuznick
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Two weeks before Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2023 Paul Jay and Peter Kuznick had a conversation about the just released film Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. They acknowledged the importance of the film at a time when the risk of a nuclear war is the highest since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. But they also raised the question why it is still possible to claim that the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima saved lives by ending WWII.

Thanks to Paul Jay, host and co-founder of The Analysis, for inviting Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and co-author with Oliver Stone of the Showtime series, The Untold History of the United States.

This excerpt from their one hour conversation can be found on YouTube under the title: Oppenheimer: U.S. Developed First Strike Weapon and Used Japan to Prove it.

DATE: 7/27/2023
CREDIT: Paul Jay and theAnalysis.news

00:29:30 1 Aug. 2, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 00:29:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
 