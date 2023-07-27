Summary: Two weeks before Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day 2023 Paul Jay and Peter Kuznick had a conversation about the just released film Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. They acknowledged the importance of the film at a time when the risk of a nuclear war is the highest since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. But they also raised the question why it is still possible to claim that the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima saved lives by ending WWII.



Thanks to Paul Jay, host and co-founder of The Analysis, for inviting Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University and co-author with Oliver Stone of the Showtime series, The Untold History of the United States.



This excerpt from their one hour conversation can be found on YouTube under the title: Oppenheimer: U.S. Developed First Strike Weapon and Used Japan to Prove it.



DATE: 7/27/2023

