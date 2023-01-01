Summary: Paul Street on Trump's fascist "Agenda 47." Bob Avakian on What is science? This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on this historical moment — a time when revolution is more possible – why that's true, and what must be done. Rafael Kadaris talks about Nazi country singer Jason Aldean's rallying cry for civil war, “Try that in a small town.” Finally, Sunsara Taylor and Andy Zee giving tribute to the courageous singer Sinead O'Connor, 1966-2023.