Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Trump’s Fascist Agenda 47, Bob Avakian, “What is Science?” Jason Aldean, and a Country Coming Apart; Plus, Sinead O'Connor, 1966 - 2023
Weekly Program
Andy Zee (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party); Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, RNL Show); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Paul Street on Trump's fascist "Agenda 47." Bob Avakian on What is science? This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor on this historical moment — a time when revolution is more possible – why that's true, and what must be done. Rafael Kadaris talks about Nazi country singer Jason Aldean's rallying cry for civil war, “Try that in a small town.” Finally, Sunsara Taylor and Andy Zee giving tribute to the courageous singer Sinead O'Connor, 1966-2023.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

00:58:00 1 Aug. 2, 2023
