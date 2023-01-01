Notes: This week's show features stories from Germany, France, NHK Japan, and Cuba.

From GERMANY- French President Macron visited the South Pacific to reestablish political influence in the region. The US announced a $345 million package of weapons including missiles and military trainers to Taiwan. UN Secretary-General Guterres said the era of global boiling has begun- the World Meteorological Organization representative to the UN explains.



From FRANCE- Russian President Putin hosted African leaders to a summit in Russia- they discussed the leaders proposal to end the war on Ukraine and support. Earth reached Overshoot Day on August 2nd, when humans have used up all the resources that the planet can regenerate in a complete year.



From JAPAN- Japan, like most countries in the Northern Hemisphere, broke all records for heat in July. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak granted more than a hundred new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea. The first new American nuclear power plant went online in Georgia, 7 years later and costing $17 billion more than expected. A Japanese power firm has met opposition to building a storage facility for spent fuel rods. At the UN Conference on Disarmament participants argued for the elimination of nuclear weapons.



From CUBA- Australian politicians are continuing their call for the release of Julian Assange. The US continues plans to auction off the Venezuelan state owned oil company CITGO to a US/Israel firm, Delek Holdings, with ties to Juan Guaido. Oliver Stone criticized the US involvement in the Ukraine war on a podcast with Russell Brand.



"The state can't give you freedom, and the state can't take it away. You're born with it, like your eyes, like your ears. Freedom is something you assume, then you wait for someone to try to take it away. The degree to which you resist is the degree to which you are free."

--Utah Phillips



