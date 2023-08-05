The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
15 exciting spins squeezed into 60 minutes. This is concentrated global goodness with fresh tracks from The EEs, Witch No He & Sus Santos, plus surf, punk, sci-fi guitarist Scott Helland with Soylent Seafom Green. It's our people that make it so tasty! World Beat Canada Radio - get into it!
Calcopyrite Communications
The EEs w/ Arema Arega & Regis Molina - Con Sentimiento
WITCH - Waile
Exco Levy - Don't Cry CANCON
Lapis - Darbar CANCON INST
Baba Zula - Kervan Yolda (Arastaman Remix)
Ive Mendes - If You Leave Me Now
Zuaraz - Siempre Simon y Nunca Nel
The Cat Empire - Sly
Ok! Ryos - Co Era So
Mazacote - La Hora
Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra - If
Crystal Fighters - Manifest
Bruno Capinan - Na Moral CANCON
No He & Sus Santos - Mal Amor
Guitarmy Of One - Soylent Seafoam Green INST

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio August 5 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 Aug. 1, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
Download File...
 