15 exciting spins squeezed into 60 minutes. This is concentrated global goodness with fresh tracks from The EEs, Witch No He & Sus Santos, plus surf, punk, sci-fi guitarist Scott Helland with Soylent Seafom Green. It's our people that make it so tasty! World Beat Canada Radio - get into it!
The EEs w/ Arema Arega & Regis Molina - Con Sentimiento WITCH - Waile Exco Levy - Don't Cry CANCON Lapis - Darbar CANCON INST Baba Zula - Kervan Yolda (Arastaman Remix) Ive Mendes - If You Leave Me Now Zuaraz - Siempre Simon y Nunca Nel The Cat Empire - Sly Ok! Ryos - Co Era So Mazacote - La Hora Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra - If Crystal Fighters - Manifest Bruno Capinan - Na Moral CANCON No He & Sus Santos - Mal Amor Guitarmy Of One - Soylent Seafoam Green INST