Sonic café, that’s Vince Nerone with high anxiety from 2022, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 349. So ahh feeling a little freaked out these days? Who isn’t? Seems to us that so far the 21st century is often a giant dumpster fire, and people who report feeling highly anxious is on the rise everywhere. So what can we do about it? Well this time the Sonic café turns once again to ancient stoic philosophy for strategies to deal with anxiety in our modern world. Author, speaker and modern stoic Ryan Holiday will share a number of stoic strategies to help us turn down the volume a bit and chill out. So yeah. Our music is pulled from the last 45 years. Listen for David Byrne, Phantom City, the New Radicals, Le Chic, Matt Bianco and the New Cool Collective and of course many more, including title track music performed by Mel Brooks from his classic 1977 movie High Anxiety, if you haven’t seen the movie you should check it out. So all that and more straight ahead as the Sonic Café gives you strategies to turn down the anxiety and maybe feel just a bit less freaked out. From 1990 here’s the Pet Shop Boys with Nervously, and we’re the Sonic café.
Song 1: HIGH ANXIETY
Artist: Vince Nerone
LP: A Smile Through Suffering
Yr: 2022
Song 2: Nervously
Artist: Pet Shop Boys
LP: Behavior
Yr: 1990
Song 3: Introduction_1
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 4: Freaks
Artist: Live
LP: Secret Samadhi
Yr. 1997
Song 5: Focus On The Present_2
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 6: Fuzzy Freaky
Artist: David Byrne
LP: Feelings
Yr: 1997
Song 7: All We Have
Artist: Phantom City
LP: Open Doors
Year: 2022
Song 8: Stop Caring What Other People Say_3
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 9: Jehovah Made This Whole Joint For You (Radio Safe)
Artist: New Radicals
LP: Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too
Yr: 1998
Song 10: Le Freak
Artist: Le Chic
LP: C'est Chic
Yr: 1978
Song 11: Don't Suffer Imagined Troubles_4
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 12: High Anxiety
Artist: Matt Bianco and the New Cool Collective
LP: High Anxiety
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Choose Not To Be Harmed_5
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 14: 19Th Nervous Breakdown
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Forty Licks
Yr: 2002
Song 15: Nervous Mary
Artist: The Breeders
LP: All Nerve
Yr: 2018
Song 16: Grab The Right Handle_6
Artist: Ryan Holiday
LP: The Stoics Approach Dealing With Anxiety
Yr: 2022
Song 17: The World Would Run Better
Artist: KONGOS
LP: Egomaniac
Yr: 2016
Song 18: Losing Touch
Artist: The Killers
LP: Day & Age
Yr: 2008
Song 19: High Anxiety
Artist: Mel Brooks
LP: High Anxiety
Yr: 1977
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

