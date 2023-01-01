The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Action/Event
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Big Joe Turner kicks off this week's show in rockin' style, we've also got Lonnie Johnson, Blanche Calloway, George Jones gives us one of the saddest country songs ever written - but what's it about? We've got the first Ray Charles record where he sounded like the Brother Ray we know and love, gospel from The Radio Four and new blues from Ronnie Douglas.
Artist - Title Year
Big Joe Turner - Midnight Cannonball 1955
Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Ditty Wah Ditty 1930
Blanche Calloway - Catch On 1934
Lonnie Johnson - Winnie The Wailer 1932
Jimmy Newman and His Rhythm Boys - (I Know That) I've Made a Big Mistake 1953
Thelani Ajb, feat West Nkosi - Staff Nurse 1991
Annie Laurie - Lost Love 1957
George Hamilton IV - If You Don't Know 1956
George Jones - The Grand Tour 1974
The Delmore Brothers - Got No Way Of Knowing 1952
The Radio Four - Blood Done Signed My Name 1952
James Wayne - Kinfolks 1951
Ronnie Douglas - Right Between The Eyes 2023
T.J. Fowler - Back Biter 1952
Ray Charles - Hey Now 1952
The Heavenly Echoes - Didn't It Rain 1955
The Orioles - Don't Cry Baby 1952
Gene O'Quin - Texas Boogie 1951
The Laurels - Baby Talk 1958
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Roulette 1965

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 6, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 