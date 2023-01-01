Episode 147 Playing the oldies you don't hear on the radio

Subtitle:

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: Big Joe Turner kicks off this week's show in rockin' style, we've also got Lonnie Johnson, Blanche Calloway, George Jones gives us one of the saddest country songs ever written - but what's it about? We've got the first Ray Charles record where he sounded like the Brother Ray we know and love, gospel from The Radio Four and new blues from Ronnie Douglas.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Big Joe Turner - Midnight Cannonball 1955

Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Ditty Wah Ditty 1930

Blanche Calloway - Catch On 1934

Lonnie Johnson - Winnie The Wailer 1932

Jimmy Newman and His Rhythm Boys - (I Know That) I've Made a Big Mistake 1953

Thelani Ajb, feat West Nkosi - Staff Nurse 1991

Annie Laurie - Lost Love 1957

George Hamilton IV - If You Don't Know 1956

George Jones - The Grand Tour 1974

The Delmore Brothers - Got No Way Of Knowing 1952

The Radio Four - Blood Done Signed My Name 1952

James Wayne - Kinfolks 1951

Ronnie Douglas - Right Between The Eyes 2023

T.J. Fowler - Back Biter 1952

Ray Charles - Hey Now 1952

The Heavenly Echoes - Didn't It Rain 1955

The Orioles - Don't Cry Baby 1952

Gene O'Quin - Texas Boogie 1951

The Laurels - Baby Talk 1958

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Roulette 1965



