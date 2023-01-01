Big Joe Turner kicks off this week's show in rockin' style, we've also got Lonnie Johnson, Blanche Calloway, George Jones gives us one of the saddest country songs ever written - but what's it about? We've got the first Ray Charles record where he sounded like the Brother Ray we know and love, gospel from The Radio Four and new blues from Ronnie Douglas.
Artist - Title Year Big Joe Turner - Midnight Cannonball 1955 Bill Carlisle featuring Cliff Carlisle - Ditty Wah Ditty 1930 Blanche Calloway - Catch On 1934 Lonnie Johnson - Winnie The Wailer 1932 Jimmy Newman and His Rhythm Boys - (I Know That) I've Made a Big Mistake 1953 Thelani Ajb, feat West Nkosi - Staff Nurse 1991 Annie Laurie - Lost Love 1957 George Hamilton IV - If You Don't Know 1956 George Jones - The Grand Tour 1974 The Delmore Brothers - Got No Way Of Knowing 1952 The Radio Four - Blood Done Signed My Name 1952 James Wayne - Kinfolks 1951 Ronnie Douglas - Right Between The Eyes 2023 T.J. Fowler - Back Biter 1952 Ray Charles - Hey Now 1952 The Heavenly Echoes - Didn't It Rain 1955 The Orioles - Don't Cry Baby 1952 Gene O'Quin - Texas Boogie 1951 The Laurels - Baby Talk 1958 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Roulette 1965