Summary: Are you ready for real disaster news? If the warming currents in the North Atlantic weaken or collapse, Ireland, England, & North Europe become stormy and cold, even as the world warms. Forests and agriculture around the world suffer. A collapse of the ocean system known as AMOC has happened before. A new study suggests that destabilization could come again soon, even in this decade. Hear it straight from author Suzanne Ditlevsen, followed by analysis, including by Stefan Rahmstorf.