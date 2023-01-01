The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
new show: myths and cold reality
Weekly Program
Susanne Ditlevsen, Stefan Rahmstorf, Alex Smith
Are you ready for real disaster news? If the warming currents in the North Atlantic weaken or collapse, Ireland, England, & North Europe become stormy and cold, even as the world warms. Forests and agriculture around the world suffer. A collapse of the ocean system known as AMOC has happened before. A new study suggests that destabilization could come again soon, even in this decade. Hear it straight from author Suzanne Ditlevsen, followed by analysis, including by Stefan Rahmstorf.
Interview and research by Alex Smith

Clip from BBC 230723 with Stefan Rahmsdorf

Stefan Rahmsdorf at Exeter, November 2022

Music credit: "Enjoy Yourself (It's Later Than You Think)" - Guy Lombardo (Canadian 1950)
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230809 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 6, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
