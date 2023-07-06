The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Other Black Music
Music
Graybeard
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. &quot;The Other Black Music&quot; broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label

The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music

Parchman Prison Prayer / Solve My Need / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records

Parchman Prison Prayer / Locked Down, Mama Prays for Me / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records

Mance Lipscomb / God Moves on the Water / Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack Mccormick, 1958-1971 - EP / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Willie West / Devil Gives Me Everything (Except What I Need) / Lost Soul / Timmion Records

Big Freedia / Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels) / Central City / Queen Diva LLC

Detroit Rising / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] [Radio Edit] - Single / Downjazz.com

Orgone / Pacific Beat (feat. Jamie Allensworth) / Pacific Beat - EP / 3 Palm Records

Be'la Dona / Fiyahh / Fiyahh - Single / Janico Records

Angelica Baylor / Whoa Daddy / Hashtag 33 / Angelic Sound & Media

Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe / Oh bye bye / Straighten It Out / Road Dawg Touring

John Arthur Bigham / Gut Bucket (feat. Chris Pierce) / J.B.'s Blues Party! / john arthur jams

Robert Finley / Sneakin’ Around / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound

Pops Staples / Somebody Was Watching / Don't Lose This / Anti/Epitaph

Amythyst Kiah / Sugar / Pensive Pop - EP / Rounder

Chocolate Snow / Inflation / Inflation b/w a Day In the Life - Single / Numero Group

Eddie Roberts, George Porter, Jr. & Floki Sessions / Boots In Place (feat. Erica Falls, Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Boots In Place (feat. Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Floki Studios

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah & Chief Adjuah / Shallow Water: Tribute Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr. - Guardians of the Flame / Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning / Ropeadope

Big Sam's Funky Nation / Let's Boogie (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph) / Let's Boogie (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph) - Single / Big Sam's Funky Nation

The Original Pinettes Brass Band / Put Your Right Foot Forward / Finally / The Original Pinettes Brass Band

Water Seed / They Still Coming / Pink! / Water Seed Music Group

The Rumble & Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. / Golden Crown / The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Live at the Maple Leaf Bar / 5117187 Records DK2

Acantha Lang / Beautiful Dreams / Beautiful Dreams / Magnolia Blue Records

Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton / Alabama Bound / Jalopy Records 7" Series: Jerron Paxton - EP / Jalopy Records

Leonard "Lowdown" Brown / Let Me Live My Life / Blues is Calling Me / Music Maker Recordings

Lord Creator / Independent Jamaica / Don't Stay Out Late - Greatest Hits / Randy's Group, Inc

The Other Black Music July 6, 2023 Download Program Podcast
02:00:06 1 Aug. 6, 2023
Richmond Virginia USA
  View Script
    
 00:59:33  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
