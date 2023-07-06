Broadcasting from WRIR-LP 97.3 FM and www.wrir.org in Richmond, Virginia USA. "The Other Black Music" broadcast Black music ignored by other Richmond stations. Soul, Zydeco, Funk, Afro-Pop, Blues and more. Every other Sunday 3-5pm EST
Artist / Song / Release / Label
The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music
Parchman Prison Prayer / Solve My Need / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records
Parchman Prison Prayer / Locked Down, Mama Prays for Me / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records
Mance Lipscomb / God Moves on the Water / Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack Mccormick, 1958-1971 - EP / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Willie West / Devil Gives Me Everything (Except What I Need) / Lost Soul / Timmion Records
Big Freedia / Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels) / Central City / Queen Diva LLC
Detroit Rising / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] [Radio Edit] - Single / Downjazz.com
Orgone / Pacific Beat (feat. Jamie Allensworth) / Pacific Beat - EP / 3 Palm Records
Be'la Dona / Fiyahh / Fiyahh - Single / Janico Records