Notes: Artist / Song / Release / Label



The Lyman Woodard Organization / Creative Musicians / Saturday Night Special / BBE Music



Parchman Prison Prayer / Solve My Need / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records



Parchman Prison Prayer / Locked Down, Mama Prays for Me / Some Mississippi Sunday Morning / Glitterbeat Records



Mance Lipscomb / God Moves on the Water / Selections from Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack Mccormick, 1958-1971 - EP / Smithsonian Folkways Recordings



Willie West / Devil Gives Me Everything (Except What I Need) / Lost Soul / Timmion Records



Big Freedia / Voodoo Magic (feat. The Soul Rebels) / Central City / Queen Diva LLC



Detroit Rising / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] / A Little Bit of Love (feat. Gabe Gonzalez) [Radio Edit] [Radio Edit] - Single / Downjazz.com



Orgone / Pacific Beat (feat. Jamie Allensworth) / Pacific Beat - EP / 3 Palm Records



Be'la Dona / Fiyahh / Fiyahh - Single / Janico Records



Angelica Baylor / Whoa Daddy / Hashtag 33 / Angelic Sound & Media



Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe / Oh bye bye / Straighten It Out / Road Dawg Touring



John Arthur Bigham / Gut Bucket (feat. Chris Pierce) / J.B.'s Blues Party! / john arthur jams



Robert Finley / Sneakin’ Around / Black Bayou / Easy Eye Sound



Pops Staples / Somebody Was Watching / Don't Lose This / Anti/Epitaph



Amythyst Kiah / Sugar / Pensive Pop - EP / Rounder



Chocolate Snow / Inflation / Inflation b/w a Day In the Life - Single / Numero Group



Eddie Roberts, George Porter, Jr. & Floki Sessions / Boots In Place (feat. Erica Falls, Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Boots In Place (feat. Robert Walter & Nikki Glaspie) / Floki Studios



Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah & Chief Adjuah / Shallow Water: Tribute Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr. - Guardians of the Flame / Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning / Ropeadope



Big Sam's Funky Nation / Let's Boogie (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph) / Let's Boogie (feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph) - Single / Big Sam's Funky Nation



The Original Pinettes Brass Band / Put Your Right Foot Forward / Finally / The Original Pinettes Brass Band



Water Seed / They Still Coming / Pink! / Water Seed Music Group



The Rumble & Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. / Golden Crown / The Rumble Ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. Live at the Maple Leaf Bar / 5117187 Records DK2



Acantha Lang / Beautiful Dreams / Beautiful Dreams / Magnolia Blue Records



Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton / Alabama Bound / Jalopy Records 7" Series: Jerron Paxton - EP / Jalopy Records



Leonard "Lowdown" Brown / Let Me Live My Life / Blues is Calling Me / Music Maker Recordings



Lord Creator / Independent Jamaica / Don't Stay Out Late - Greatest Hits / Randy's Group, Inc

