Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.15.00

Published August 06th, 2023

Poverty: A Glimpse to the Middle Class from Someone who has Spent 40 years Living Under its Reality

Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Donate to: CashApp $CWBPodcast & Paypal @CWBPodcast

12 Month Goals: 300 at $5 100 at $10 100 at $20 25 at $21+

This is a deeply personal episode segment. Drawing from my personal experience I speak about poverty as an experience that is often unmeasured by statistics or more precisely, as an experience that cannot be measured by statistics because the mirror required to acknowledge the experience is not acquired through the cold scientific artforms but from an empathetic psychology enabling one to intuit from another, in almost a telepathic manner, what the heart is experiencing and what the mind cannot or lacks the capacity to communicate. Using some personal stories, I speak on my 40 years living in poverty. Prepare yourself now because I show little sympathy for people who “got out” when they were in the late teen years or early twenties. I speak of the psychological impact of extended stress as well as what happens when people become dependent on survivalist thinking as well as many other topics.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.15.01

Wages, Work and the Pressures from Poverty that Cripple us Internally and Externally

What does Capitalism seek to accomplish? Your choices are limited; but the answer is very easily discernable from the actions of the Capitalists. This is how I began this episode. After taking apart a few conspiracy concepts I move onto speaking about the conspiracy to keep poverty in place in the modern age (along with a question for conservatives about why they don’t investigate that conspiracy). Which pushes me to speak more confrontationally on conspiracy theories.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.15.02

(From the Vault 2022)

Take a Deep Breath and See the World that was Created for You

Please Donate to keep CWB Alive!

Donate to: CashApp $CWBPodcast & Paypal @CWBPodcast

12 Month Goals: 300 at $5 100 at $10 100 at $20 25 at $21+

I recorded many episodes in 2022, most were nowhere near as great as this one. The episode segments’ central theme surrounds the generational conflict that erupted into sociopolitical activities in the 1960s. Surrounding this theme is the idea that the police state has risen due this generational conflict. I have touched on this idea in an earlier CWB episode (in a 2012 episode); here, though, I draw out the idea more fully. Including speaking about how the institutions, both physical and cultural, enabling the public to discuss Capitalism critically, have been torn down deliberately, leaving no real structure for such criticisms to be debated, discussed, or disseminated (an interesting concept considering this is supposed a land where free speech is one of our most cherished “rights”). I make a bold prediction in this episode, one I hope will either not come true or prove to be overblown. This is truly an episode jam packed with content, I hope you appreciate it as much as I do.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa