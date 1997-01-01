Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Charlie Binger & His Quintet | Jamaica | Jamaica Is The Place To Go | Jamaica Is The Place To Go / Country Gal - Single | Motta's Recording Studio | 1955

John & Alton | Jamaica | Rum Bumpers | Rum Bumpers - Single | Pat's | 1965

The Skatalites | Jamaica | Exodus | One Two Three / Exodus - Single | Coxsone | 1963

Bongo Man Byfield | Jamaica | Bongo Man | Bongo Man - Single | Treasure Isle | 1964

Richie Spice | Jamaica | Rasta Man | Celebrating Jamaica 61 | Tad's | 2023



Ras Michael | Jamaica-USA | Press Along Saints | Live By The Spirit | Hen House Studios | 2020

The Folkes Brothers | Jamaica | Oh Carolina | Oh Carolina - Single | Buster Wild Bells | 1960

The Jolly Boys | Jamaica | Ring Of Fire | Great Expectation | eOne Music | 2011

The Tennors | Jamaica | Ride Yu Donkey | Ride Yu Donkey / Cleopatra - Single | Tennors | 1968



The Melodians | Jamaica | Rivers Of Babylon | Rivers Of Babylon | Beverley's | 1970

The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970

Norma Fraser | Jamaica | The First Cut Is The Deepest | The First Cut Is The Deepest - Single | Coxsone | 1967

Stephen Cheng | China-USA-Jamaica | Always Together (A Chinese Love Song) | Always Together - Single | Sunshine | 1967

The Slickers | Jamaica | Johnny Too Bad | Johnny Too Bad - Single | Dynamic Sounds | 1971



Peter Tosh | Jamaica | Downpressor Man | Equal Rights | Columbia | 1977

Burning Spear | Jamaica | Slavery Days | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975

The Congos | Jamaica | Children Crying | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977

Queen Ifrica | Jamaica | I Can't Breathe | Climb | VP | 2017



Barrington Levy | Jamaica | Shaolin Temple | Bounty Hunter | Jah Life | 1979

Althea & Donna | Jamaica | Uptown Top Ranking | Uptown Top Ranking - Single | Lightning | 1977

Winston Williams | Jamaica | Sweet Like Candy | Sweet Like Candy - Single | Smash | 1970

Dillinger | Jamaica | Cokane In My Brain | CB 200 | Island | 1976

Chaka Demus & Pliers | Jamaica | Murder She Wrote | Murder She Wrote - Single | Taxi | 1992



Dennis Brown | Jamaica | Want To Be No General | Want To Be No General - Single | D.E.B. Music | 1980

Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977

Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | Duppy Conqueror | Duppy Conqueror - Single | Upsetter | 1970