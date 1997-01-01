Global A Go-Go pays tribute to the music of Jamaica, the world's smallest cultural superpower, on the occasion of its 61st Independence Day; two hours of mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dub, dancehall, ragga and all the sounds that have spread from the Rock around the world
Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Charlie Binger & His Quintet | Jamaica | Jamaica Is The Place To Go | Jamaica Is The Place To Go / Country Gal - Single | Motta's Recording Studio | 1955 John & Alton | Jamaica | Rum Bumpers | Rum Bumpers - Single | Pat's | 1965 The Skatalites | Jamaica | Exodus | One Two Three / Exodus - Single | Coxsone | 1963 Bongo Man Byfield | Jamaica | Bongo Man | Bongo Man - Single | Treasure Isle | 1964 Richie Spice | Jamaica | Rasta Man | Celebrating Jamaica 61 | Tad's | 2023
Ras Michael | Jamaica-USA | Press Along Saints | Live By The Spirit | Hen House Studios | 2020 The Folkes Brothers | Jamaica | Oh Carolina | Oh Carolina - Single | Buster Wild Bells | 1960 The Jolly Boys | Jamaica | Ring Of Fire | Great Expectation | eOne Music | 2011 The Tennors | Jamaica | Ride Yu Donkey | Ride Yu Donkey / Cleopatra - Single | Tennors | 1968
The Melodians | Jamaica | Rivers Of Babylon | Rivers Of Babylon | Beverley's | 1970 The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970 Norma Fraser | Jamaica | The First Cut Is The Deepest | The First Cut Is The Deepest - Single | Coxsone | 1967 Stephen Cheng | China-USA-Jamaica | Always Together (A Chinese Love Song) | Always Together - Single | Sunshine | 1967 The Slickers | Jamaica | Johnny Too Bad | Johnny Too Bad - Single | Dynamic Sounds | 1971
Peter Tosh | Jamaica | Downpressor Man | Equal Rights | Columbia | 1977 Burning Spear | Jamaica | Slavery Days | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975 The Congos | Jamaica | Children Crying | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977 Queen Ifrica | Jamaica | I Can't Breathe | Climb | VP | 2017
Barrington Levy | Jamaica | Shaolin Temple | Bounty Hunter | Jah Life | 1979 Althea & Donna | Jamaica | Uptown Top Ranking | Uptown Top Ranking - Single | Lightning | 1977 Winston Williams | Jamaica | Sweet Like Candy | Sweet Like Candy - Single | Smash | 1970 Dillinger | Jamaica | Cokane In My Brain | CB 200 | Island | 1976 Chaka Demus & Pliers | Jamaica | Murder She Wrote | Murder She Wrote - Single | Taxi | 1992
Dennis Brown | Jamaica | Want To Be No General | Want To Be No General - Single | D.E.B. Music | 1980 Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977 Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | Duppy Conqueror | Duppy Conqueror - Single | Upsetter | 1970