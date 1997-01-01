The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Global A Go-Go pays tribute to the music of Jamaica, the world's smallest cultural superpower, on the occasion of its 61st Independence Day; two hours of mento, ska, rocksteady, reggae, dub, dancehall, ragga and all the sounds that have spread from the Rock around the world
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Charlie Binger & His Quintet | Jamaica | Jamaica Is The Place To Go | Jamaica Is The Place To Go / Country Gal - Single | Motta's Recording Studio | 1955
John & Alton | Jamaica | Rum Bumpers | Rum Bumpers - Single | Pat's | 1965
The Skatalites | Jamaica | Exodus | One Two Three / Exodus - Single | Coxsone | 1963
Bongo Man Byfield | Jamaica | Bongo Man | Bongo Man - Single | Treasure Isle | 1964
Richie Spice | Jamaica | Rasta Man | Celebrating Jamaica 61 | Tad's | 2023

Ras Michael | Jamaica-USA | Press Along Saints | Live By The Spirit | Hen House Studios | 2020
The Folkes Brothers | Jamaica | Oh Carolina | Oh Carolina - Single | Buster Wild Bells | 1960
The Jolly Boys | Jamaica | Ring Of Fire | Great Expectation | eOne Music | 2011
The Tennors | Jamaica | Ride Yu Donkey | Ride Yu Donkey / Cleopatra - Single | Tennors | 1968

The Melodians | Jamaica | Rivers Of Babylon | Rivers Of Babylon | Beverley's | 1970
The Kingstonians | Jamaica | Singer Man | Sufferer | Trojan | 1970
Norma Fraser | Jamaica | The First Cut Is The Deepest | The First Cut Is The Deepest - Single | Coxsone | 1967
Stephen Cheng | China-USA-Jamaica | Always Together (A Chinese Love Song) | Always Together - Single | Sunshine | 1967
The Slickers | Jamaica | Johnny Too Bad | Johnny Too Bad - Single | Dynamic Sounds | 1971

Peter Tosh | Jamaica | Downpressor Man | Equal Rights | Columbia | 1977
Burning Spear | Jamaica | Slavery Days | Marcus Garvey | Island | 1975
The Congos | Jamaica | Children Crying | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977
Queen Ifrica | Jamaica | I Can't Breathe | Climb | VP | 2017

Barrington Levy | Jamaica | Shaolin Temple | Bounty Hunter | Jah Life | 1979
Althea & Donna | Jamaica | Uptown Top Ranking | Uptown Top Ranking - Single | Lightning | 1977
Winston Williams | Jamaica | Sweet Like Candy | Sweet Like Candy - Single | Smash | 1970
Dillinger | Jamaica | Cokane In My Brain | CB 200 | Island | 1976
Chaka Demus & Pliers | Jamaica | Murder She Wrote | Murder She Wrote - Single | Taxi | 1992

Dennis Brown | Jamaica | Want To Be No General | Want To Be No General - Single | D.E.B. Music | 1980
Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Mr. Cop | Mr. Cop - Single | Golden Age | 1977
Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | Duppy Conqueror | Duppy Conqueror - Single | Upsetter | 1970

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 Aug. 6, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 