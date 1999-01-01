The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
African. Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa

2) Guelewars (The Gambia)
Tasito
Tasito
Productions Jambaar – 1980

3) Amara Touré & L’Orchestre Massako (Guinea/Gabon)
Afalago
Amara Touré Accompagné par L’Orchestre Massako
Sonadfric - 1980

4) Leon Keita (Guinea/Mali)
Gnanassouma
Leon Keita
Editions Papa Disco – 1970s

5) Wau Wau Colectif (Senegal)
Jarabi
Mariage
Sahel Sounds – 2022

6) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)
Adouna
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production - 2020

7) Xalam (Senegal)
Tenémba
Africa
Production Xalam – 1988

8) Sonny Troupé Quartet Add 2 (Guadeloupe)
Immediat Boarding
Reflets Denses
Mocloud - 2017

9) Juanita Euka (RDCongo/Brazil/UK)
Alma Seca (acoustic version)
Mabanzo
Strut - 2022


10) Maria de Barros (Cabo Verde)
Nos Tradicon
Dança Ma Mi
Narada - 2005

11) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Colibri Dorado
El Mundo Está Cumbiando
Groovie Records – 2019

12) Los Golden Boys (Colombia)
Se Trabo la Banda
Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia !!!
Vampisoul - 2023

13) Los Pao Paos (México)
Me Encanta la Mota
Los Pao Paos
Devil in the Woods – 2022

14) Son Rompe Pera (México)
Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal)
Chimborazo
Aya Records - 2023

15) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)
La Idea
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music – 2022

16) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Así es Mi Tierra
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 1967

17) Minyo Crusaders (Japan)
Aizu Bandaisan
Echoes of Japan
P-Vine Records – 2017

18) Juma Tetu Abdallah (Kenya)
Sukari
Spotlight on Kenyan Music
ARC Music – 2006

19) Daniel Dzidonu (Togo)
Va Mi Dzo
Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement 3
NYP Records – 2022

20) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)
Show of Shame
Stop the Hate
Partisan Records -2021

21) A:icha Koné (Cote D’Ivoire)
Africa Bahia
Kaira
Afrique Production Musique – 2012

22) Alice de Kessa (Cote D’Ivoire)
Ma Peh (Apellation Mapouka Contrôlé)
Mapouka Contrôlé
JPS – 1999

23) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)
Bakalubale
Tusona : Tracings in the Sand
Out Here Records – 2023

24) Assagai (Nigeria/RSA/UK)
Telephone Girl
Assagai
Vertigo Records - 1977

Download Program Podcast
01:59:55 1 Aug. 7, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 