Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa



2) Guelewars (The Gambia)

Tasito

Tasito

Productions Jambaar – 1980



3) Amara Touré & L’Orchestre Massako (Guinea/Gabon)

Afalago

Amara Touré Accompagné par L’Orchestre Massako

Sonadfric - 1980



4) Leon Keita (Guinea/Mali)

Gnanassouma

Leon Keita

Editions Papa Disco – 1970s



5) Wau Wau Colectif (Senegal)

Jarabi

Mariage

Sahel Sounds – 2022



6) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)

Adouna

Sayaa

Manding Studio Production - 2020



7) Xalam (Senegal)

Tenémba

Africa

Production Xalam – 1988



8) Sonny Troupé Quartet Add 2 (Guadeloupe)

Immediat Boarding

Reflets Denses

Mocloud - 2017



9) Juanita Euka (RDCongo/Brazil/UK)

Alma Seca (acoustic version)

Mabanzo

Strut - 2022





10) Maria de Barros (Cabo Verde)

Nos Tradicon

Dança Ma Mi

Narada - 2005



11) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)

Colibri Dorado

El Mundo Está Cumbiando

Groovie Records – 2019



12) Los Golden Boys (Colombia)

Se Trabo la Banda

Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia !!!

Vampisoul - 2023



13) Los Pao Paos (México)

Me Encanta la Mota

Los Pao Paos

Devil in the Woods – 2022



14) Son Rompe Pera (México)

Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal)

Chimborazo

Aya Records - 2023



15) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)

La Idea

Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)

El Palmas Music – 2022



16) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)

Así es Mi Tierra

Mi Buenaventura

Vampisoul – 1967



17) Minyo Crusaders (Japan)

Aizu Bandaisan

Echoes of Japan

P-Vine Records – 2017



18) Juma Tetu Abdallah (Kenya)

Sukari

Spotlight on Kenyan Music

ARC Music – 2006



19) Daniel Dzidonu (Togo)

Va Mi Dzo

Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement 3

NYP Records – 2022



20) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)

Show of Shame

Stop the Hate

Partisan Records -2021



21) A:icha Koné (Cote D’Ivoire)

Africa Bahia

Kaira

Afrique Production Musique – 2012



22) Alice de Kessa (Cote D’Ivoire)

Ma Peh (Apellation Mapouka Contrôlé)

Mapouka Contrôlé

JPS – 1999



23) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)

Bakalubale

Tusona : Tracings in the Sand

Out Here Records – 2023



24) Assagai (Nigeria/RSA/UK)

Telephone Girl

Assagai

Vertigo Records - 1977