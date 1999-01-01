The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: August 6, 2023
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
African. Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa
2) Guelewars (The Gambia)
Tasito
Tasito
Productions Jambaar – 1980
3) Amara Touré & L’Orchestre Massako (Guinea/Gabon)
Afalago
Amara Touré Accompagné par L’Orchestre Massako
Sonadfric - 1980
4) Leon Keita (Guinea/Mali)
Gnanassouma
Leon Keita
Editions Papa Disco – 1970s
5) Wau Wau Colectif (Senegal)
Jarabi
Mariage
Sahel Sounds – 2022
6) Juffureh Band of Sukuta The Gambia (The Gambia)
Adouna
Sayaa
Manding Studio Production - 2020
7) Xalam (Senegal)
Tenémba
Africa
Production Xalam – 1988
8) Sonny Troupé Quartet Add 2 (Guadeloupe)
Immediat Boarding
Reflets Denses
Mocloud - 2017
9) Juanita Euka (RDCongo/Brazil/UK)
Alma Seca (acoustic version)
Mabanzo
Strut - 2022
10) Maria de Barros (Cabo Verde)
Nos Tradicon
Dança Ma Mi
Narada - 2005
11) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Colibri Dorado
El Mundo Está Cumbiando
Groovie Records – 2019
12) Los Golden Boys (Colombia)
Se Trabo la Banda
Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia !!!
Vampisoul - 2023
13) Los Pao Paos (México)
Me Encanta la Mota
Los Pao Paos
Devil in the Woods – 2022
14) Son Rompe Pera (México)
Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal)
Chimborazo
Aya Records - 2023
15) Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Venezuela)
La Idea
Ray Pérez y El Grupo Casabe (Compiled by El Dragón Criollo & El Palmas)
El Palmas Music – 2022
16) Peregoyo y Su Combo Vacaná (Colombia)
Así es Mi Tierra
Mi Buenaventura
Vampisoul – 1967
17) Minyo Crusaders (Japan)
Aizu Bandaisan
Echoes of Japan
P-Vine Records – 2017
18) Juma Tetu Abdallah (Kenya)
Sukari
Spotlight on Kenyan Music
ARC Music – 2006
19) Daniel Dzidonu (Togo)
Va Mi Dzo
Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement 3
NYP Records – 2022
20) Femi Kuti (Nigeria)
Show of Shame
Stop the Hate
Partisan Records -2021
21) A:icha Koné (Cote D’Ivoire)
Africa Bahia
Kaira
Afrique Production Musique – 2012
22) Alice de Kessa (Cote D’Ivoire)
Ma Peh (Apellation Mapouka Contrôlé)
Mapouka Contrôlé
JPS – 1999
23) Mokoomba (Zimbabwe)
Bakalubale
Tusona : Tracings in the Sand
Out Here Records – 2023
24) Assagai (Nigeria/RSA/UK)
Telephone Girl
Assagai
Vertigo Records - 1977
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:55
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 7, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:55
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
5
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский