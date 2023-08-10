The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Katie Stone & Kids Crew Lily Mae and Isaac, David Bustos from White Sands NP, Mary Weahkee from NM Center for Archaeology, Diego Medina Tribal Preservation Officer of Piro Manso Tiwa pueblo, Nathan Hadfield from Chaco Culture, Jon Ghahate & more
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This is the 30 second promo spot to go with our current episode of The Children's Hour.

There are 5 seconds at the end of this spot to add your station tag. Reach out to Katie Stone to get a tag from The Children's Hour for your station: katie@childrenshour.org
Katie Stone, Executive Producer
Christina Stella, Producer
The New Mexico Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities
Southwest American History Download Program Podcast
This week on The Childrens Hour, its the three hundred eighty third anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt on August 10th, 2023 and we cover the original story. Taken from our educational series: A Brief History of the American Southwest for Kids.
00:00:30 1 Aug. 7, 2023
Recorded at Sunspot Solar Studio in Albuquerque New Mexico.
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  256Kbps mp3
(1MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 