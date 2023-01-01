Twenty years ago this month on the equality train; eight are arrested in a Kuala Lumpur pro-queer protest, a U.S. House committee locks horns over pediatric trans-care, more U.S. federal courts review trans rights and drag bans, Oklahoma’s governor orders the elimination of trans women from state government documents, and neo-Nazis invade a Wisconsin Pride in the Park. Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Sarah Montague and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Greg Gordon; Hugh Young & Jim Waters; Cathy Sanchez; Bryan Goebel, with production assistance by Paul Jaffe. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tower of Power, The Earls, Neil Diamond, Huey Lewis & The News. Additional material: Terence Stamp.
