August 2003: Then As Now + global LGBTQ news

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the wk of 08-07-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jerrold Nadler; Mary Gay Scanlon; Tim Barnett; George W. Bush; Mark Leno; Shannon Minter.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Twenty years ago this month on the equality train; eight are arrested in a Kuala Lumpur pro-queer protest, a U.S. House committee locks horns over pediatric trans-care, more U.S. federal courts review trans rights and drag bans, Oklahoma’s governor orders the elimination of trans women from state government documents, and neo-Nazis invade a Wisconsin Pride in the Park.

Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Sarah Montague and produced by Brian DeShazor. Archival Correspondents: Greg Gordon; Hugh Young & Jim Waters; Cathy Sanchez; Bryan Goebel, with production assistance by Paul Jaffe. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Tower of Power, The Earls, Neil Diamond, Huey Lewis & The News. Additional material: Terence Stamp.

Notes: In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!

