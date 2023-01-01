Summary: Join us 100ft underground & try to escape a dangerous flooded mine with us!



‘The Killer Mine’ is based on the novel of the same name by Hammond Innes. It was originally adapted into an episode of the 1951 CBS OTR radio series ‘Escape!’. It has been slightly re-written, edited and directed for 2023 by Peter Beeston. It has been remade for this years ‘Sonic Society’ summerstock festival in which modern audio-fiction companies take on the challenge of remaking classic ‘Old Time Radio’ shows.

