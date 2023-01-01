The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Cornucopia Radio
A Remake of a 1951 Episode of 'Escape!' Itself Based on the Novel by Hammond Innes
Speech
 Cornucopia Radio  Contact Contributor
Join us 100ft underground & try to escape a dangerous flooded mine with us!

‘The Killer Mine’ is based on the novel of the same name by Hammond Innes. It was originally adapted into an episode of the 1951 CBS OTR radio series ‘Escape!’. It has been slightly re-written, edited and directed for 2023 by Peter Beeston. It has been remade for this years ‘Sonic Society’ summerstock festival in which modern audio-fiction companies take on the challenge of remaking classic ‘Old Time Radio’ shows.
We have an amazing cast of stella #voiceacting With the voices of:

Rhys Jennings as Jim Price
Fiona Thraille as Sam
Wayne Russell as Davey
Andrew Biss as Captain Manack
Tim Winters as Old Man Manack
And Bjorn Munson as Slim

The Killer Mine Download Program Podcast
00:42:00 1 Aug. 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:42:00  128Kbps mp3
(49MB) None		 None Download File...
 