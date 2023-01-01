The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Latin Waves
Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully
Weekly Program
Dr Robert Jensen
Latin Waves host Sylvia Richardson speaks with Robert Jensen on his book Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully. Its hard to have hopeWhat will you tell the generations that come after youre gone? The young ask the old to hope.what will you tell them? Tell them at least what you say to yourself. Tell them we lived in a world face with many challenges and also amazing opportunities to create a new path grounded in local focus, fierce intelligence and deep connection with one another.

Tell them the path is made by walking, by engaging with open hearted-ness and wide-awakeness that provide for a meaningful and radical engagement with the world.

Support Latin Waves by becoming a member for as little as $1 per month.
https://latinwavesmedia.com/wordpress/
Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully Download Program Podcast
Plain Radical, Living, Loving and learning to leave the Planet Gracefully
00:27:54 1 Aug. 8, 2023
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
