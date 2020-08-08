Summary: There are two locations where all US nuclear weapons are designed. Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California is one of them. Since 1983 Tri-Valley CAREs has monitored nuclear weapons and environmental clean-up throughout the US, with a special focus on Livermore Lab.



Every year on August 6 Tri-Valley CAREs and supporters gather at the gates of Livermore Lab to remember the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



This year, 2023, the silent vigil was also dedicated to Daniel Ellsberg. He had been at the gates of Livermore Lab many times in the past and gotten arrested for blocking the entrance. He died in June of this year at age 93.



Ellsberg had released “The Pentagon Papers” to hasten an end to the war on Vietnam. He was an analyst at the RAND Corp. and a consultant on nuclear warfare to the US Defense Dept. His acclaimed autobiography is titled, “Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.”



Ever since his experience with nuclear war planning Ellsberg demanded dismantlement of what he termed the “Doomsday Machine”



Enchanted Films showed a movie with Daniel Ellsberg at the August 2023 vigil at Livermore Lab. They assembled many profound and fact filled speeches Ellsberg had given at the gates of Livermore Lab, including two recent Zoom recordings when Covid made being there in person too risky. Here are recording from 2020 and 2021.



Thanks to Tri-Valley CAREs and Enchanted Films for recording and preserving the voice of their friend and supporter, Daniel Ellsberg - and sharing with me on TUC.



DATES: August 8, 2020 and 2021

