Taylor Report
Despite warnings, the Toronto Eritrean Festival was attacked by thugs, police came late, did little and the media jump all over the victims. Eritrean events were attacked by the same organization in US, Germany, and Sweden. In Toronto the police decision to cancel the rest of the festival, which has been a traditional and popular even for more that 20 years, has handed the attackers a victory on a platter. Be aware, the neo-colonialists have blood in their eyes.

00:14:02 1 Aug. 7, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
