Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
The Unprecedented Trump Indictments; Raymond Lotta on Oppenheimer, and Our Responsibility to End the Horrors of America's Empire; Plus Sunsara Taylor on “BARBIE?!?”
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Guest host); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Sunsara Taylor on the moment we are in, the unprecedented indictments of Trump, for the unprecedented action of attempting to remain in office through a coup. Raymond Lotta, speaking at Revolution Books NYC, on "Robert Oppenheimer Served America’s Empire: We Have the Responsibility and Possibility to End This Horror, and Bring a Far Better World Into Being." And finally, Sunsara Taylor on, “BARBIE?!? Stop Play-Acting w/ Patriarchal Toys. Unleash the Fury of Women as a mighty force For Revolution.”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230809 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 9, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 