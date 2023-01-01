The Unprecedented Trump Indictments; Raymond Lotta on Oppenheimer, and Our Responsibility to End the Horrors of America's Empire; Plus Sunsara Taylor on “BARBIE?!?”

Subtitle: The Unprecedented Trump Indictments; Raymond Lotta on Oppenheimer, and Our Responsibility to End the Horrors of America's Empire; Plus Sunsara Taylor on “BARBIE?!?”

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor (Guest host); Raymond Lotta (Revolution Books)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: Sunsara Taylor on the moment we are in, the unprecedented indictments of Trump, for the unprecedented action of attempting to remain in office through a coup. Raymond Lotta, speaking at Revolution Books NYC, on "Robert Oppenheimer Served America’s Empire: We Have the Responsibility and Possibility to End This Horror, and Bring a Far Better World Into Being." And finally, Sunsara Taylor on, “BARBIE?!? Stop Play-Acting w/ Patriarchal Toys. Unleash the Fury of Women as a mighty force For Revolution.”

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



