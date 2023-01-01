Notes: Cigars from Wisconsin?

@PCA1933 @PlasenciaCigars @ArtistaCigar @tabacalera_falto @ferreracigarsusa @lovely.cigars @boxpressd @donmanycigars @clecigar @EPCarrillo @ohana_cigars @ElSeptimoCigars @RabbitAir @CigarEngineers @timeoutcigars #cigars101 #cigars

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Benjamin, Good ol Boy Justin, and Good ol Boy Mike

SMOKES Episode – This is our Premium Cigar Association trade show debrief. Hang on for this great but extended discussion covering 20 cigars. It’s tough to sum up the 3 day tradeshow in our regular format. Many highs, and lows, in this balanced discussion. We managed to cover some cigars that were released at PCA. Barger was not arrested, often. Unfortunately, we could not fit the zero gravity chairs into our luggage to take home. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:

Freud – SMOKES -3

Plasencia 151 SMOKES – 2

Cavalier Inner Circle SMOKES -3

Foundation Metapa SMOKES -3

Artista Puro Ambar SMOKES – 2

Joya de Nicaragua Presents Cinco De Cinco SMOKES – 2

Artista Midnight SMOKES – 2

Falto Mentor SMOKES – 2

Ferrera Diosa Latina SMOKES - 2

Lovely Elegante X2 SMOKES – 1

Don Many Chubby SMOKES - 1

C.L.E. Asylum 13 Connecticut SMOKES – 3

E.P. Carrillo One Inch Maduro SMOKES – 2

Ohana Nui Left Hand Lefthander SMOKES – 2

El Septimo Raphael SMOKES - 1

El Septimo Michelangelo SMOKES – 1

German Engineering No 1 SMOKES – 2

Tatuaje Tuxtla 10 SMOKES – 3

Time Out Habano SMOKES – 3

Be sure to follow us on IG and you’ll see reviews on way more cigars than we can ever talk about on air.

info@sipssudsandsmokes.com

X-@sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes

Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.

Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.

The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

