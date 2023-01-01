The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
PCA Convention 2023
2
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SMOKES Episode – This is our Premium Cigar Association trade show debrief. Hang on for this great but extended discussion covering 20 cigars. It’s tough to sum up the 3 day tradeshow in our regular format. Many highs, and lows, in this balanced discussion. We managed to cover some cigars that were released at PCA. Barger was not arrested, often. Unfortunately, we could not fit the zero gravity chairs into our luggage to take home.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Earshot, Radio4All, PodBean, Soundcloud
Cigars from Wisconsin?
@PCA1933 @PlasenciaCigars @ArtistaCigar @tabacalera_falto @ferreracigarsusa @lovely.cigars @boxpressd @donmanycigars @clecigar @EPCarrillo @ohana_cigars @ElSeptimoCigars @RabbitAir @CigarEngineers @timeoutcigars #cigars101 #cigars
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Nathan, Good ol Boy Barger, Good ol Boy Benjamin, Good ol Boy Justin, and Good ol Boy Mike
SMOKES Episode – This is our Premium Cigar Association trade show debrief. Hang on for this great but extended discussion covering 20 cigars. It’s tough to sum up the 3 day tradeshow in our regular format. Many highs, and lows, in this balanced discussion. We managed to cover some cigars that were released at PCA. Barger was not arrested, often. Unfortunately, we could not fit the zero gravity chairs into our luggage to take home. We smoke and rate the following cigars from 1-3:
Freud – SMOKES -3
Plasencia 151 SMOKES – 2
Cavalier Inner Circle SMOKES -3
Foundation Metapa SMOKES -3
Artista Puro Ambar SMOKES – 2
Joya de Nicaragua Presents Cinco De Cinco SMOKES – 2
Artista Midnight SMOKES – 2
Falto Mentor SMOKES – 2
Ferrera Diosa Latina SMOKES - 2
Lovely Elegante X2 SMOKES – 1
Don Many Chubby SMOKES - 1
C.L.E. Asylum 13 Connecticut SMOKES – 3
E.P. Carrillo One Inch Maduro SMOKES – 2
Ohana Nui Left Hand Lefthander SMOKES – 2
El Septimo Raphael SMOKES - 1
El Septimo Michelangelo SMOKES – 1
German Engineering No 1 SMOKES – 2
Tatuaje Tuxtla 10 SMOKES – 3
Time Out Habano SMOKES – 3
Be sure to follow us on IG and you’ll see reviews on way more cigars than we can ever talk about on air.
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X-@sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, PRX, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 528 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 9, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Episode 528 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 9, 2023
Nashville,TN
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 