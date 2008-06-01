Can you imagine the magnitude of the mental health crisis in Gaza? (R)

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, interviewees Yasser Abu Jamei and Nancy Murray

Summary: Can you imagine the magnitude of the mental health crisis in Gaza? Here to talk about that is the Director General of the Gaza Community Health Programme, Dr Yasser Abu Jamei. He sat down for an exclusive interview with activist Nancy Murray, president of the Gaza Mental Health Foundation to discuss the reality of serving as a Psychiatrist to this massive traumatized population. The Gaza Community Mental Health Program is the leading Palestinian non-governmental organization which provides mental health services to the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip. The organization's stated purpose is committed to aid women, children, and victims of violence, torture, and human rights violations. (From 2-12-2023.)

Credits:

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.



