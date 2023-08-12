The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Light fingers pocket some precious spins this week, starting with The Heist by Antwerp Afrobeaters, Kolonel Diafaar. Sultry and steamy coos from Nu Nairobi and Pacifika, Kurt Vile get​s the ​Tuareg blues wfrom Tinariwen and The Budos Band reverse engineer Day Tripper. Listen to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Kolonel Diafaar - The Heist INST
Fena Gitu - African Massive
Pacifika - Supermagique CANCON
Afrotronix - Run Away ta CANCON
Captain Planet w/ Tagua Tagua - Destello
The Budos Band - Reppirt Yad INST
Kutiman - Guruji INST
Plastilina Mosh - Pervert Pop Song
Tinariwen - Tiwayyen
Boogat y Los El Gato Rumbero - El Gato Rumbero CANCON
Bab l'Bluz - El Gamra
Sisa Me feat. Jessica Mcintyre - Bitter Recognize
Marcus Gad & Tribe - Long Term
The Oscillators - Packet O' Cheese INST

58:40

World Beat Canada Radio August 12 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:40 1 Aug. 8, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:40  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 