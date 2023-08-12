Light fingers pocket some precious spins this week, starting with The Heist by Antwerp Afrobeaters, Kolonel Diafaar. Sultry and steamy coos from Nu Nairobi and Pacifika, Kurt Vile gets the Tuareg blues wfrom Tinariwen and The Budos Band reverse engineer Day Tripper. Listen to World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Kolonel Diafaar - The Heist INST Fena Gitu - African Massive Pacifika - Supermagique CANCON Afrotronix - Run Away ta CANCON Captain Planet w/ Tagua Tagua - Destello The Budos Band - Reppirt Yad INST Kutiman - Guruji INST Plastilina Mosh - Pervert Pop Song Tinariwen - Tiwayyen Boogat y Los El Gato Rumbero - El Gato Rumbero CANCON Bab l'Bluz - El Gamra Sisa Me feat. Jessica Mcintyre - Bitter Recognize Marcus Gad & Tribe - Long Term The Oscillators - Packet O' Cheese INST