Notes: This week's show features stories from France, Cuba, NHK Japan, and Germany.

From FRANCE- Eight South American nations met in Brazil for a summit to preserve the Amazon rainforest with divided results. The record breaking ocean temperatures are destroying the coral reefs off the coast of Florida.



From CUBA- Brazilian President Lula da Silva signed a decree buying hydroelectric power from Venezuela which Bolsonaro had canceled. Russia says that the peace conference Ukraine arranged in Saudi Arabia is intended to prolong the war and belittle other peace proposals already put forward by other states. Following Israeli attacks near Damascus, the Syrian foreign ministry accused Israel of being a tool to sow chaos and instability in the Middle East.



From JAPAN- People across Japan marked the anniversary of the US killing 70,000 people in Nagasaki from an atomic bomb in 1945- they called for the elimination of all nuclear weapons, and to cease using them as a threat. China condemned remarks by a former Japanese PM who said that Japanese readiness to fight for Taiwan will serve as a deterrent to war in the region. Japan has been hosting a series of military exercises with Italy, following similar operations with Germany, India, and France. Japan hopes to begin dumping Fukushima waste water into the Pacific Ocean before the middle of September, following talks with Biden next week.



From GERMANY- Here is a piece that explains what BRICS is (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), how it came to be, and why scores of other nations are requesting membership in the global financial alliance.



"For this generation, ours, life is nuclear survival, liberty is human rights, the pursuit of happiness is a planet whose resources are devoted to the physical and spiritual nourishment of its inhabitants."

--Jimmy Carter



