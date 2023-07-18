The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
David Messina
 David Messina
When we think about greenhouse gas emissions, automobiles, airplanes, and power plants usually figure more prominently than livestock. The methane produced by cow belching, however, is one of the biggest sources of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions. Fortunately, there are some innovations on the horizon that are promising to help reduce the damage of these gassy cows. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to David Messina, the Managing Director of Rumin8, an Australian-based startup that is hoping to transform the cattle industry. The company’s main product is a lab-grown feed additive that is designed to significantly reduce methane emissions in ruminants like cattle and sheep. We discuss the problem that Rumin8 is trying to solve, talk about the company’s business strategy and hurdles it faces, and take a look at the competitive landscape in the growing feed additive space.
Track: Cowpokin’
Artist: Les Paul & Mary Ford
Album: Swingin’ South
Label: Columbia
Year: 1963

Track: Calling All Cows
Artist: The Wiggles
Album: N/A
Label: ABC For Kids
Year: 2004

Track: For All The Cows
Artist: Foo Fighters
Album: Foo Fighters
Label: Roswell Records
Year: 1995

July 18, 2023
San Francisco
