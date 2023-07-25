The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Joseph McFadden: A Cattle Biologist Explains Feed Additives
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Did you know that India accounts for about one-third of the world’s one billion head of cattle? Last week on Sea Change Radio, we spoke to the head of Rumin8, a startup that’s working to reduce methane emissions from cattle. This week, we take a more academic approach to the cow burp problem – our guest is Dr. Joseph McFadden, a professor of cattle biology at Cornell University. We learn more about the science of enteric fermentation in ruminants, examine the various technological solutions aiming to reduce these methane emissions, and discuss the hurdles that the feed additive industry faces, and why they are particularly challenging in countries like India.
Track: Sham Time
Artist: Willie Bobo
Album: Talkin’ Verve
Label: Verve
Year: 1997

Track: Cows
Artist: The Seldom Herd
Album: Philadelphia Chickens
Label: Rounder Kids
Year: 2002

Track: Home On The Range
Artist: Bing Crosby
Album: N/A
Label: Brunswick Records
Year: 1933

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 25, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 