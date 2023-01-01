Summary: Peter Robinson, international lawyer, provides a detailed account of how Rwandans who were acquitted by the UN Tribunal or who have served their sentence remain in custody because UN member nations will not allow them to return to their families.



Now, their crisis is made more urgent because they are in Niger which is undergoing a radical change in leadership, with a possible war looming. Canada's new Attorney General has boasted of being a UN prosecutor at the Rwanda Tribunal. This is an issue of the failure of a justice system, the UNICTR. Is it possible he might find his voice and call out this injustice?