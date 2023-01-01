The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Taylor Report
Now it is urgent they be moved to safety.
Peter Robinson
Peter Robinson, international lawyer, provides a detailed account of how Rwandans who were acquitted by the UN Tribunal or who have served their sentence remain in custody because UN member nations will not allow them to return to their families.

Now, their crisis is made more urgent because they are in Niger which is undergoing a radical change in leadership, with a possible war looming. Canada's new Attorney General has boasted of being a UN prosecutor at the Rwanda Tribunal. This is an issue of the failure of a justice system, the UNICTR. Is it possible he might find his voice and call out this injustice?

Interview with Peter Robinson Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:27:09 1 Aug. 7, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
