Sonic Café, that’s Tighten Up, Black Keys music from 2021. Hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, featuring intelligent, eclectic music and pop culture. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 350. So ahh here we go again with another big broadcast. This time the Sonic Café uncovers the real reason women love a man in a uniform. Comedian Jeff Shaw is here to give us the inside scoop. We’ll also warp through time to 1973 in the Sonic Café time machine. Listen for One Thing On My Mind, music from Montrose around the bottom of the hour. We’ll also spin Tin Foil Hat, a cool collaboration between Todd Rundgren and Donald Fagen, with a contemporary take on our current US ahh political situation. Also music from Gang of Four, the Suicide Chump from Frank Zappa, Kaleo, Fleetwood Mac, new music from Paul McCartney and of course many more. Oh and before we forget a mud bog sized welcome to our latest sponsor. Coming to your town soon the Monster Truck and Gun Show… a blast of time where smoking is encouraged. So all that and more as we uncover the real reason women love a man in a uniform, here’s the Wombats and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Tighten Up Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition] Yr: 2021 Song 2: White Eyes Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 3: Tin Foil Hat Artist: Todd Rundgren Feat. Donald Fagen LP: White Knight Yr: 2017 Song 4: The Real Reason Women Love A Man In Uniform. Artist: Jeff Shaw LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: I Love A Man In Uniform Artist: Gang Of Four LP: Return the Gift [Disc 1] Yr: 2005 Song 6: Suicide Chump Artist: Frank Zappa LP: You Are What You Is Yr: 1981 Song 7: Way Down We Go Artist: Kaleo LP: A/B Year: 2015 Song 8: Everywhere (2002 Remaster) Artist: Fleetwood Mac LP: The Very Best Of Fleetwood Mac Yr: 1987 Song 9: A Tattered Line Of String Artist: The Postal Service feat Jenny Lewis LP: Give Up (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) [Disk 2] Yr: 2013 Song 10: One Thing On My Mind Artist: Montrose LP: Montrose Yr: 1973 Song 11: JOHNNY & MARY Artist: ROBERT PALMER LP: Clues Yr: 1980 Song 12: Monster Truck and Gun Show Artist: Family Guy LP: Family Guy Yr: 2022 Song 13: Help Me Along Artist: Jack White LP: Entering Heaven Alive Yr: 2022 Song 14: Dive Artist: Caribou LP: Our Love Yr: 2014 Song 15: Blarney's Stoned Artist: Alan Hawkshaw LP: The Sound Gallery Yr: 1995
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)