Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Running the global gamut from Latintronix to Turkish Psych, Cumbiadelica to Electrotango and Jazz Sitar, where the edge of the world becomes the centre of attention!
Calcopyrite Communications
Montparnasse Musique - Sukuma

Altin Gun - Yali Yali

MNGWA - El Gato CANCON

Khanvict - Safar (feat. Radginder) CANCON

El Italiano - El Campeon Jacinto Chicuana

Billy Gibbons/La Marisoul - Green River

Atlas Soul - Assume The Position

Burning Spear - House Of Reggae

Ezra Kwizera - One By One CANCON

L'eclair - Dallas INST

Manou Gallo w/ Bootsy Collins - ABJ Groove

Boogiewall Sound System - Higherman's Way CANCON

Ganges - Bilando Lento

Purbayan Chatterjee - The Mystic INST

World Beat Canada August 19 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Aug. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 