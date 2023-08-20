Good craic as always for today's Celts. Willie Nile recalls The Day I Saw Bo Diddley In Washington Square. The Mahones are visited by The Ghost Of A Whiskey Devil and Barleyjuice suggest It Takes A Village To Raise A Drunk. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Skerryvore - Live Forever Willie Nile - The Day I Saw Bo Diddley In Washington Square The Paperboys - Someplace, Somewhere CANCON Jocelyn Pettit - Wind Rose INST CANCON Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down The Mahones - Ghost Of A Whiskey Devil CANCON Toxic Frogs - Go Back Again Barleyjuice - It Takes A Village To Raise A Drunk Trio Svin - Trump Stomp INST Feufollet - A Saint-Martin Ava - Seas Suas (Stand UP) The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON Merry Hell - I Never Loved Anyone John McCusker - Wabazi Heaven INST