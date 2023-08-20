The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Good craic as always for today's Celts. Willie Nile recalls The Day I Saw Bo Diddley In Washington Square. The Mahones are visited by The Ghost Of A Whiskey Devil and Barleyjuice suggest It Takes A Village To Raise A Drunk. You got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Skerryvore - Live Forever
Willie Nile - The Day I Saw Bo Diddley In Washington Square
The Paperboys - Someplace, Somewhere CANCON
Jocelyn Pettit - Wind Rose INST CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - Two 6's Upside Down
The Mahones - Ghost Of A Whiskey Devil CANCON
Toxic Frogs - Go Back Again
Barleyjuice - It Takes A Village To Raise A Drunk
Trio Svin - Trump Stomp INST
Feufollet - A Saint-Martin
Ava - Seas Suas (Stand UP)
The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON
Merry Hell - I Never Loved Anyone
John McCusker - Wabazi Heaven INST

Celt In A Twist August 20 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:34 1 Aug. 12, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:34  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 