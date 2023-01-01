The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from LA California, singer, songwriter and vocal coach, Shylah Ray Sunshine is in the house. Her new album is out “Lessons to Love,” she brings us a nice new twist of Indigenous Neo Soul and R&B. Read all about her on our website at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/shylah-ray.


Enjoy music from Shylah Ray Sunshine, Hataalii, Chantil Dukart, Hannah Burge, Irv Lyons Jr., Qacung, Indian City, Latin Vibe, Oliwa, Stolen Identity, Solju, Julian Taylor, Graeme Jonez, Logan Staats, Dan L'initie, Gator Beaulieu, Lacey Hill, Samantha Crain, Alexis Lynn, Low Budget Rock Star, The City Lines, Twin Deer, Morgan Toney, DJ krayzkree, Boogey the Beat, Southern Thunderbird Medicine Drum, Cody Coyote, Artson, Quese Imc, Supaman, Bebel Gilberto, The Spiritual Warriors and much much more.


Stop over and visit our new website www.IndigenousinMusic.com and take a look around and visit our SAY Magazine Library featuring our guests.

00:58:00 1 Aug. 12, 2023
