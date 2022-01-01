The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
We start off this week's show with some harmonious brothers - Mills and Monroe by name. We go down to Louisiana, Hawaii and then Alberta with Blue Moon Marquee. You'll hear what has been called the most beautiful record to ever come out of the Sun studio - though almost nobody heard it and the artist, Howard Seratt is mostly unknown for his music
Artist - Title Year
Louis Armstrong And The Mills Brothers - The Flat Foot Floogee 1938
Monroe Brothers (Charlie and Bill) - New River Train 1936
Happy & The Doctor & The Hadacol Boys - Crowley Two Step 1947
Ivory Joe Hunter - Rockin' Chair Boogie 1952
Lee Wiley - More Than You Know 1952
Donny Young (Johnny Paycheck) - It's Been a Long, Long Time 1958
Jay McShann, Jimmy Witherspoon - Money's Getting Cheaper 1947
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - You Got Money 1952
The Famous Ward Singers - Hold Back The Tears 1955
Bennie "King" Nawahi - Honolulu Bound 1928
Howard Seratt - Troublesome Waters 1954
Blue Moon Marquee - Long Black Train 2022
LaVern Baker - I Cried A Tear 1958
"5" Royales And Orchestra - You Know I Know 1951
The Cats And The Fiddle - Gone 1939
Wayne Raney - Fast Train Through Arkansas 1947
Chuck Miller - Hopahoola Boogie 1954
Fats Domino - Don't You Know I Love You 1958
Bill Black's Combo - White Silver Sands 1960

00:58:00 1 Aug. 13, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
