We start off this week's show with some harmonious brothers - Mills and Monroe by name. We go down to Louisiana, Hawaii and then Alberta with Blue Moon Marquee. You'll hear what has been called the most beautiful record to ever come out of the Sun studio - though almost nobody heard it and the artist, Howard Seratt is mostly unknown for his music
Artist - Title Year Louis Armstrong And The Mills Brothers - The Flat Foot Floogee 1938 Monroe Brothers (Charlie and Bill) - New River Train 1936 Happy & The Doctor & The Hadacol Boys - Crowley Two Step 1947 Ivory Joe Hunter - Rockin' Chair Boogie 1952 Lee Wiley - More Than You Know 1952 Donny Young (Johnny Paycheck) - It's Been a Long, Long Time 1958 Jay McShann, Jimmy Witherspoon - Money's Getting Cheaper 1947 Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - You Got Money 1952 The Famous Ward Singers - Hold Back The Tears 1955 Bennie "King" Nawahi - Honolulu Bound 1928 Howard Seratt - Troublesome Waters 1954 Blue Moon Marquee - Long Black Train 2022 LaVern Baker - I Cried A Tear 1958 "5" Royales And Orchestra - You Know I Know 1951 The Cats And The Fiddle - Gone 1939 Wayne Raney - Fast Train Through Arkansas 1947 Chuck Miller - Hopahoola Boogie 1954 Fats Domino - Don't You Know I Love You 1958 Bill Black's Combo - White Silver Sands 1960