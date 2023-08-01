In recent years, progressive coups have taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Niger, all with the aim of expelling Western troops and asserting national sovereignty. Mali and Burkina Faso have nationalized their gold reserves, kicked out Western mining companies, and now the West is afraid of the same happening in Niger. They are hell-bent on military intervention, because they view Niger as too strategic to lose.
