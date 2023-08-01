The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Commentary
Siegfried Barazov and Thomas Sankara
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
In recent years, progressive coups have taken place in Mali, Burkina Faso, and now Niger, all with the aim of expelling Western troops and asserting national sovereignty. Mali and Burkina Faso have nationalized their gold reserves, kicked out Western mining companies, and now the West is afraid of the same happening in Niger. They are hell-bent on military intervention, because they view Niger as too strategic to lose.
Femi Kuti - "Black Man Know Yourself"
Handsome Furs - "Serve the People"
Back in the USSR Blog Link:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2023/08/niger-and-battle-for-sovereignty.html

Download Program Podcast
01:00:46 1 Aug. 13, 2023
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 01:00:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 