Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
ith world heat records this summer - is too late?
Weekly Program
James Lovelock, James Hansen, Derrick Jensen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Authorities say climate change is unstoppable now. Should we just give up and party like there is no tomorrow? Scientist James Lovelock, inventor of Gaia, says "yes". NASA scientist James Hansen says "no". Loaded with clips including Obama's science man John Holdren, deep greener Derrick Jensen, country singer Katty Mattea, rocker Tom Petty, new Lovelock on Vanishing Gaia and Hansen arrest audio (with Daryl Hannah).
Production by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Derrick Jensen recorded by Alex Smith

MUSIC CREDITS: (in order they appear)(all are sample clips)

"Enjoy Yourself (It's Later Than You Think)" - Guy Lombardo (Canadian 1950)

"Enjoy Yourself (It's Later Than You Think)" - The Specials (UK live)

"Coal Tattoo" - Kathy Mattea (Album: "Coal" 2008)

Working in a Coal Mine Lee Dorsey

"Like A Refugee" Tom Petty

"I Won't Back Down" Tom Petty

In one hour version: Cip from "Enjoy Yourself" by Michael Jackson
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230816 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
