Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Modogo Gianfranco Ferre
CARO *
VICTIME DE LA MODE
KP&P-Sonodisc – 1993

3) Ango-Stars
MALOUNGOUA
MOUSSA DIOUFF PRESENTE ANGO-STARS
Moussa Diouff - 1980s

4) Jeannot Bel
MELODY
CHERIE NA NGA
Prosmart Studio - 2013

5) Mako L’Ambassaeur – Le Grand Pretre Mfumu Pa
ELELO YA BA WA
L’AMOUR ETRANGER
Sonima Music - 1990s

6) Génération Zangul & Lyns Marie
DANSE, SOURIS DANSE
PREMIUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2005

7) Sedejo-Kha
ESPOIR
FRANCOIS EKOFO PRÉSENTE SDJO-KHA L’HOMME ORCHESTRE
Air B.Mas Production – 2010

8) Wally Ngonda et L’Anti-Choc
GRÁCE À DIEU
L’ANTI-CHOC
Gina Kiakou Production - 1988

9) Ferdinand Mbala et Chiden Dembuta
VISA YA LONG SEJOUR
AINSI VA LA VIE
Anytha-Ngapy Production – 1985

10) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba *
EBEMBE YA SOSO
BOMBE ATOMIQUE
Afro-Rythmes – 1985

11) Lita Bembo & Stukas Orchestre
LEY-SEN
LITA BEMBO AVEC STUKAS ORCHESTRE
Disques Esperance – 1987

12) Le T.P. OK Jazz
LES ON DIT
LE T.P. OK JAZZ EN LIVE
Flash Diffusion Business - 1988

13) Ben Nyamabo & Choc Stars
LA JOIE
EPAKA MASASI CODE 007
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 1993

14) Luambo Makiadi Franco
LOCATAIRE
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023

15) Syran Mbenza & Ensemble Ruma Kongo
MATINDA
IMMORTEL FRANCO: AFRICA’S UNRIVALLED GUITAR LEGEND
World Music – 2008

16) Les Bantous de la Capitale
IBE
LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Sonima Music – 1997

17) Les Bantous de la Capitale
NDELE OKELELA NGAI
45 RPM single
Pathé/Stenco – 1964

18) Les Bantous de la Capitale
BOLINGO TI BE OKO (AFRO BOLÉRO)
DANSE PARTY DE RÉVÉ À BRAZZAVILLE
Stenco – 1960s

*=by request

