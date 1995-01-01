Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Modogo Gianfranco Ferre

CARO *

VICTIME DE LA MODE

KP&P-Sonodisc – 1993



3) Ango-Stars

MALOUNGOUA

MOUSSA DIOUFF PRESENTE ANGO-STARS

Moussa Diouff - 1980s



4) Jeannot Bel

MELODY

CHERIE NA NGA

Prosmart Studio - 2013



5) Mako L’Ambassaeur – Le Grand Pretre Mfumu Pa

ELELO YA BA WA

L’AMOUR ETRANGER

Sonima Music - 1990s



6) Génération Zangul & Lyns Marie

DANSE, SOURIS DANSE

PREMIUM

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2005



7) Sedejo-Kha

ESPOIR

FRANCOIS EKOFO PRÉSENTE SDJO-KHA L’HOMME ORCHESTRE

Air B.Mas Production – 2010



8) Wally Ngonda et L’Anti-Choc

GRÁCE À DIEU

L’ANTI-CHOC

Gina Kiakou Production - 1988



9) Ferdinand Mbala et Chiden Dembuta

VISA YA LONG SEJOUR

AINSI VA LA VIE

Anytha-Ngapy Production – 1985



10) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba *

EBEMBE YA SOSO

BOMBE ATOMIQUE

Afro-Rythmes – 1985



11) Lita Bembo & Stukas Orchestre

LEY-SEN

LITA BEMBO AVEC STUKAS ORCHESTRE

Disques Esperance – 1987



12) Le T.P. OK Jazz

LES ON DIT

LE T.P. OK JAZZ EN LIVE

Flash Diffusion Business - 1988



13) Ben Nyamabo & Choc Stars

LA JOIE

EPAKA MASASI CODE 007

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 1993



14) Luambo Makiadi Franco

LOCATAIRE

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture – 2023



15) Syran Mbenza & Ensemble Ruma Kongo

MATINDA

IMMORTEL FRANCO: AFRICA’S UNRIVALLED GUITAR LEGEND

World Music – 2008



16) Les Bantous de la Capitale

IBE

LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE

Sonima Music – 1997



17) Les Bantous de la Capitale

NDELE OKELELA NGAI

45 RPM single

Pathé/Stenco – 1964



18) Les Bantous de la Capitale

BOLINGO TI BE OKO (AFRO BOLÉRO)

DANSE PARTY DE RÉVÉ À BRAZZAVILLE

Stenco – 1960s



*=by request