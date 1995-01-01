The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: August 13, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Modogo Gianfranco Ferre
CARO *
VICTIME DE LA MODE
KP&P-Sonodisc – 1993
3) Ango-Stars
MALOUNGOUA
MOUSSA DIOUFF PRESENTE ANGO-STARS
Moussa Diouff - 1980s
4) Jeannot Bel
MELODY
CHERIE NA NGA
Prosmart Studio - 2013
5) Mako L’Ambassaeur – Le Grand Pretre Mfumu Pa
ELELO YA BA WA
L’AMOUR ETRANGER
Sonima Music - 1990s
6) Génération Zangul & Lyns Marie
DANSE, SOURIS DANSE
PREMIUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2005
7) Sedejo-Kha
ESPOIR
FRANCOIS EKOFO PRÉSENTE SDJO-KHA L’HOMME ORCHESTRE
Air B.Mas Production – 2010
8) Wally Ngonda et L’Anti-Choc
GRÁCE À DIEU
L’ANTI-CHOC
Gina Kiakou Production - 1988
9) Ferdinand Mbala et Chiden Dembuta
VISA YA LONG SEJOUR
AINSI VA LA VIE
Anytha-Ngapy Production – 1985
10) Pépé Kallé & Empire Bakuba *
EBEMBE YA SOSO
BOMBE ATOMIQUE
Afro-Rythmes – 1985
11) Lita Bembo & Stukas Orchestre
LEY-SEN
LITA BEMBO AVEC STUKAS ORCHESTRE
Disques Esperance – 1987
12) Le T.P. OK Jazz
LES ON DIT
LE T.P. OK JAZZ EN LIVE
Flash Diffusion Business - 1988
13) Ben Nyamabo & Choc Stars
LA JOIE
EPAKA MASASI CODE 007
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions – 1993
14) Luambo Makiadi Franco
LOCATAIRE
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023
15) Syran Mbenza & Ensemble Ruma Kongo
MATINDA
IMMORTEL FRANCO: AFRICA’S UNRIVALLED GUITAR LEGEND
World Music – 2008
16) Les Bantous de la Capitale
IBE
LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE
Sonima Music – 1997
17) Les Bantous de la Capitale
NDELE OKELELA NGAI
45 RPM single
Pathé/Stenco – 1964
18) Les Bantous de la Capitale
BOLINGO TI BE OKO (AFRO BOLÉRO)
DANSE PARTY DE RÉVÉ À BRAZZAVILLE
Stenco – 1960s
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:54
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 14, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:54
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
