August 13, 2023: Soy provinciano

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bill Lupoletti Contact Contributor

Summary: A new Balkan ballad from Ladaniva; some trippy cumbia; chicha by Chacalón's Grupo Celeste, La Nueva Crema and more; four new releases from Ghana via the world; Léon Keïta's psychedelic Mandingue groove; music from the Central African Republic on that country's 63rd Independence Day

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Sun On My Side | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010

Ladaniva | Belarus-Armenia-France | Je Voulais | Je Voulais - Single | Jiguli | 2023

Shantel | Germany-Greece | Eastwest - Dysi Ki Anatoli (feat Areti Ketime) | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015

Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Serbia-North Macedonia-Bulgaria | Bella Ciao | Champagne For Gypsies | Mercury | 2012



Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim (remix) | Kalk Gidelim (remix) / Su Sızıyor (remix) - Single | ATO | 2023

Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-México-RVA USA | Once Tejones | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbes | 2012

Afrosound | Colombia | Cumbia De E.T. El Extraterrestre | Cumbia De E.T. El Extraterrestre - Single | Vampisoul | 2023-1983

Junior Y Su Equipo | Ecuador | Alégrate | Ritmo, Vino Y Amor | Rondador | 1979

Sonido Gallo Negro | México | Coup De Poudre | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014



Money Chicha | USA | Lágrimas De Amor | Chicha Summit | Vampisoul | 2021

Chacalón Y La Nueva Crema | Perú | Soy Provinciano | Soy Provinciano / Dame Te Amor - Single | Horóscopo | 1979

Grupo Celeste | Perú | Mi Lamento | … El Fabuloso! | Discos Fantástico | 2023-1974

La Mermelada | Perú | Olvídate De Mí | La Rica Mermelada | Horóscopo | 1982



Isaac Birituro & The Rail Abandon feat Wiyaala | Ghana-England UK-Germany | Gargar | Kontonbili EP | Wah Wah 45s | 2023

Ahemaa Nwomkro | Ghana-Germany | Yebre Ma Owuo | Yebre Ma Owuo - Single | Philophon | 2023

Immy Owusu | Australia | What A Love | Lo-Life! | Hopestreet | 2023

Mo' Horizons | Germany-Ghana | Mango Woman (feat Gyedu-Blay Ambolley) (7 inch version) | Mango Woman (feat Gyedu-Blay Ambolley) - Single | Agogo | 2023



Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Diarabi Mana | Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978

Orchestre Tropical Fiesta Imperial | Central African Republic | Révérence À Nos Souverains | Hit Parade: Spécial Couronnement, 4 Décembre 1977 | Dasora Productions | 1978



Vibro Success Intercontinental Orchestra | Central African Republic | The Drunkard | Drunkard | Ben | 1978



