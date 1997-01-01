The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
A new Balkan ballad from Ladaniva; some trippy cumbia; chicha by Chacalón's Grupo Celeste, La Nueva Crema and more; four new releases from Ghana via the world; Léon Keïta's psychedelic Mandingue groove; music from the Central African Republic on that country's 63rd Independence Day
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Sun On My Side | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010
Ladaniva | Belarus-Armenia-France | Je Voulais | Je Voulais - Single | Jiguli | 2023
Shantel | Germany-Greece | Eastwest - Dysi Ki Anatoli (feat Areti Ketime) | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015
Goran Bregović | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Serbia-North Macedonia-Bulgaria | Bella Ciao | Champagne For Gypsies | Mercury | 2012

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim (remix) | Kalk Gidelim (remix) / Su Sızıyor (remix) - Single | ATO | 2023
Chicha Libre | France-Venezuela-México-RVA USA | Once Tejones | Canibalismo | Crammed / Barbes | 2012
Afrosound | Colombia | Cumbia De E.T. El Extraterrestre | Cumbia De E.T. El Extraterrestre - Single | Vampisoul | 2023-1983
Junior Y Su Equipo | Ecuador | Alégrate | Ritmo, Vino Y Amor | Rondador | 1979
Sonido Gallo Negro | México | Coup De Poudre | Sendero Mistico | Glitterbeat | 2014

Money Chicha | USA | Lágrimas De Amor | Chicha Summit | Vampisoul | 2021
Chacalón Y La Nueva Crema | Perú | Soy Provinciano | Soy Provinciano / Dame Te Amor - Single | Horóscopo | 1979
Grupo Celeste | Perú | Mi Lamento | … El Fabuloso! | Discos Fantástico | 2023-1974
La Mermelada | Perú | Olvídate De Mí | La Rica Mermelada | Horóscopo | 1982

Isaac Birituro & The Rail Abandon feat Wiyaala | Ghana-England UK-Germany | Gargar | Kontonbili EP | Wah Wah 45s | 2023
Ahemaa Nwomkro | Ghana-Germany | Yebre Ma Owuo | Yebre Ma Owuo - Single | Philophon | 2023
Immy Owusu | Australia | What A Love | Lo-Life! | Hopestreet | 2023
Mo' Horizons | Germany-Ghana | Mango Woman (feat Gyedu-Blay Ambolley) (7 inch version) | Mango Woman (feat Gyedu-Blay Ambolley) - Single | Agogo | 2023

Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Diarabi Mana | Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978
Orchestre Tropical Fiesta Imperial | Central African Republic | Révérence À Nos Souverains | Hit Parade: Spécial Couronnement, 4 Décembre 1977 | Dasora Productions | 1978

Vibro Success Intercontinental Orchestra | Central African Republic | The Drunkard | Drunkard | Ben | 1978

01:59:36 1 Aug. 13, 2023
Richmond VA USA
