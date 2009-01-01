The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Budos Band - Up From the South - The Budos Band - 2005 - Daptone

Jan Hammer Group - Don’t You Know - Melodies - 1977 - Red Gate

PAINT - Flying Fox - Spiritual Vegas - 2020 - Mexican Summer

Hikashu - 予期せぬ結合 - ヒカシュー* – Live - Vap - 1991

Nubya Garcia - Lean In - Lean In - Nubya Garcia - 2023

Ravi Shankar - Dawn To Dusk - Raga: A Film Journey Into the Soul of India - East Meets West

Monzanto Sound - The Fool - The Fool - None More Records - 2022

Mort Garson - Black Eye (Main Theme) - Journey To the Moon and Beyond - 2023 - Sacred Bones

Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Sweet Rosie - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009

Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Del Rio - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009

Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Moonshot - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009

The Police - Spirits in the Material World - Ghost in The Machine - 1981 - A&M

Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y. - Black Reign

Stetsasonic - Talkin All That Jazz - In Full Gear

Jungle Brothers - Straight Out The Jungle - Straight Out The Jungle

Monie Love, True Image - It’s A Shame - Down To Earth

Salt And Peppa - My Mic Sounds Nice - Hot Cool and Vicious

Eric B And Rakim - I Know You Got Soul - Paid In Full

Big Daddy Kane - Ain’t No Half Steppin - Long Live The Kane

LL Cool J - I’m Bad - All World

Run DMC - It’s Like That - RUN DMC

Men I Trust - Sugar - Untourable Album - Independent - 2021

Khruangbin - The Infamous Bill - Live At Radio City Music Hall - Dead Oceans - 2023

Arc De Soleil - Mumbo Sugar - Libertalia - Epidemic Sound - 2020

The Rugged Nuggets - Rugged Walk - Odds & Ends - Colemine - 2021

Nabihah Iqbal - Sunflower - DREAMER - Ninja Tune - 2023

Genevieve Artadi - Plate - Forever Forever - Brainfeeder - 2023

Soccer96 - Entanglement - Dopamine - Moshi Moshi - 2021

Lisa LeBlanc - Entre toi pi moi pi la corde de bois - Chiac Disco

Discovery Zone - Dance II - Remote Control - Mansions and Millions - 2020

Michael White - The Blessing Song - Pneuma - UMG Recordings Inc. - 1972 (excerpt.. )





01:59:56 1 Aug. 13, 2023
wrir studios
