Notes: Budos Band - Up From the South - The Budos Band - 2005 - Daptone



Jan Hammer Group - Don’t You Know - Melodies - 1977 - Red Gate



PAINT - Flying Fox - Spiritual Vegas - 2020 - Mexican Summer



Hikashu - 予期せぬ結合 - ヒカシュー* – Live - Vap - 1991



Nubya Garcia - Lean In - Lean In - Nubya Garcia - 2023



Ravi Shankar - Dawn To Dusk - Raga: A Film Journey Into the Soul of India - East Meets West



Monzanto Sound - The Fool - The Fool - None More Records - 2022



Mort Garson - Black Eye (Main Theme) - Journey To the Moon and Beyond - 2023 - Sacred Bones



Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Sweet Rosie - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009



Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Del Rio - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009



Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Moonshot - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009



The Police - Spirits in the Material World - Ghost in The Machine - 1981 - A&M



Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y. - Black Reign



Stetsasonic - Talkin All That Jazz - In Full Gear



Jungle Brothers - Straight Out The Jungle - Straight Out The Jungle



Monie Love, True Image - It’s A Shame - Down To Earth



Salt And Peppa - My Mic Sounds Nice - Hot Cool and Vicious



Eric B And Rakim - I Know You Got Soul - Paid In Full



Big Daddy Kane - Ain’t No Half Steppin - Long Live The Kane



LL Cool J - I’m Bad - All World



Run DMC - It’s Like That - RUN DMC



Men I Trust - Sugar - Untourable Album - Independent - 2021



Khruangbin - The Infamous Bill - Live At Radio City Music Hall - Dead Oceans - 2023



Arc De Soleil - Mumbo Sugar - Libertalia - Epidemic Sound - 2020



The Rugged Nuggets - Rugged Walk - Odds & Ends - Colemine - 2021



Nabihah Iqbal - Sunflower - DREAMER - Ninja Tune - 2023



Genevieve Artadi - Plate - Forever Forever - Brainfeeder - 2023



Soccer96 - Entanglement - Dopamine - Moshi Moshi - 2021



Lisa LeBlanc - Entre toi pi moi pi la corde de bois - Chiac Disco



Discovery Zone - Dance II - Remote Control - Mansions and Millions - 2020



Michael White - The Blessing Song - Pneuma - UMG Recordings Inc. - 1972 (excerpt.. )









