Program Information
If Music Could Talk - Aug 13 2023
Series:
if music could talk
Subtitle:
Program Type:
11
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
dj carlito
Contact Contributor
Summary:
Credits:
Notes:
Budos Band - Up From the South - The Budos Band - 2005 - Daptone
Jan Hammer Group - Don’t You Know - Melodies - 1977 - Red Gate
PAINT - Flying Fox - Spiritual Vegas - 2020 - Mexican Summer
Hikashu - 予期せぬ結合 - ヒカシュー* – Live - Vap - 1991
Nubya Garcia - Lean In - Lean In - Nubya Garcia - 2023
Ravi Shankar - Dawn To Dusk - Raga: A Film Journey Into the Soul of India - East Meets West
Monzanto Sound - The Fool - The Fool - None More Records - 2022
Mort Garson - Black Eye (Main Theme) - Journey To the Moon and Beyond - 2023 - Sacred Bones
Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Sweet Rosie - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009
Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Del Rio - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009
Joe & Rose Lee Maphis - Moonshot - Cold Heart of Steel - Righteous Records - 2009
The Police - Spirits in the Material World - Ghost in The Machine - 1981 - A&M
Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y. - Black Reign
Stetsasonic - Talkin All That Jazz - In Full Gear
Jungle Brothers - Straight Out The Jungle - Straight Out The Jungle
Monie Love, True Image - It’s A Shame - Down To Earth
Salt And Peppa - My Mic Sounds Nice - Hot Cool and Vicious
Eric B And Rakim - I Know You Got Soul - Paid In Full
Big Daddy Kane - Ain’t No Half Steppin - Long Live The Kane
LL Cool J - I’m Bad - All World
Run DMC - It’s Like That - RUN DMC
Men I Trust - Sugar - Untourable Album - Independent - 2021
Khruangbin - The Infamous Bill - Live At Radio City Music Hall - Dead Oceans - 2023
Arc De Soleil - Mumbo Sugar - Libertalia - Epidemic Sound - 2020
The Rugged Nuggets - Rugged Walk - Odds & Ends - Colemine - 2021
Nabihah Iqbal - Sunflower - DREAMER - Ninja Tune - 2023
Genevieve Artadi - Plate - Forever Forever - Brainfeeder - 2023
Soccer96 - Entanglement - Dopamine - Moshi Moshi - 2021
Lisa LeBlanc - Entre toi pi moi pi la corde de bois - Chiac Disco
Discovery Zone - Dance II - Remote Control - Mansions and Millions - 2020
Michael White - The Blessing Song - Pneuma - UMG Recordings Inc. - 1972 (excerpt.. )
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:56
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 13, 2023
Location Recorded:
wrir studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:56
256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
