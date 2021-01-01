Summary: Inspired by the 2021 film Madan Sara, produced in Haitian Creole and directed by Etant Dupain. Includes sound from the film and related interviews. Featured Speakers: Edwidge Danticat, Haitian-American novelist raised by a Madan Sara; Etant Dupain, director of the film Madan Sara; Nora Jeanne Joseph, founder of a Haitian company called RADIKAL that works with and supports Madan Saras; Daruna Nikii, 20-year old Haitian-Canadian, raised by her grandmother, a Madan Sara; Clotilde Achille, a Madan Sara in the film; Mildred Trouillot-Aristide, co-founder of The University of the Aristide Foundation (UniFA).