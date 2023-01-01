Rock On Esther Crow

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kindie rocker Esther Crow, Kids Crewmember Isaac Lacerda, Kids Crew & Katie Stone

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we rock on with Esther Crow. She's an award winning Kindie rockstar, whose music is full of inspirational lyrics and jamming guitar licks. The kids find out what motivates her to be a children's musician. Esther Crow is our guest deejay on this episode which is sure to get listeners of all ages rocking and rolling.



We also hear from Kids Crew member, Isaac Lacerda about his big adventure backpacking in the Gila Wilderness of the Southwestern United States. The Gila Wilderness was the first protected wilderness area in the world, thanks to Aldo Leopold.



Get an introduction to the amazing, and venomous Gila Monster in a piece Isaac wrote to motivate us all to get outside!



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with many thanks to Esther Crow for guest deejaying and for being with us on the show today.



2023 The Children's Hour Inc.

Credits: Produced by Katie Stone, Deejayed by Esther Crow



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00. To obtain segmented versions of our program, please contact Katie@childrenshour.org



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org





