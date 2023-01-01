Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we rock on with Esther Crow. She's an award winning Kindie rockstar, whose music is full of inspirational lyrics and jamming guitar licks. The kids find out what motivates her to be a children's musician. Esther Crow is our guest deejay on this episode which is sure to get listeners of all ages rocking and rolling.



We also hear from Kids Crew member, Isaac Lacerda about his big adventure backpacking in the Gila Wilderness of the Southwestern United States. The Gila Wilderness was the first protected wilderness area in the world, thanks to Aldo Leopold.



Get an introduction to the amazing, and venomous Gila Monster in a piece Isaac wrote to motivate us all to get outside!



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with many thanks to Esther Crow for guest deejaying and for being with us on the show today.



2023 The Children's Hour Inc.