Program Information
The Children's Hour Promo Spots
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Kindie rocker Esther Crow, Kids Crewmember Isaac Lacerda, Kids Crew & Katie Stone
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This time on The Children's Hour we rock on with Esther Crow. She's an award winning Kindie rockstar, whose music is full of inspirational lyrics and jamming guitar licks. The kids find out what motivates her to be a children's musician. Esther Crow is our guest deejay on this episode which is sure to get listeners of all ages rocking and rolling.

We also hear from Kids Crew member, Isaac Lacerda about his big adventure backpacking in the Gila Wilderness of the Southwestern United States. The Gila Wilderness was the first protected wilderness area in the world, thanks to Aldo Leopold.

Get an introduction to the amazing, and venomous Gila Monster in a piece Isaac wrote to motivate us all to get outside!

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, with many thanks to Esther Crow for guest deejaying and for being with us on the show today.

2023 The Children's Hour Inc.
Produced by Katie Stone, Deejayed by Esther Crow
This is the promo spot to go with our weekly program. A 15 second promo is available upon request to katie@childrenshour.org

Promo: Rock On Esther Crow Download Program Podcast
00:00:30 1 Aug. 14, 2023
Recorded at Outpost Performance Space and produced in the Sunspot Studio, both in Albuquerque, New Mexico
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  256Kbps mp3
(1MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 