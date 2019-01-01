SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Rias Baixas, Accendo and DAOU. Lots of good wines and oops, one that had turned. It happens and did not affect Justin’s phonics class. This is a good and diverse wine flight to consider enjoying on your own.
Credits: TITLE: Maxwell Swing PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Flapperjack PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI) PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI) COURTESY OF: AudioSparx
TITLE: Back Roads PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions Advertising sales: Contact us directly Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, aCast, PodBean
Waving your wand and saying Accendo does not make the wine go up @RiasBaixasWines @accendocellars @DAOUvineyards #wine #podcast #radioshow #host
Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Rias Baixas, Accendo and DAOU. Lots of good wines and oops, one that had turned. It happens and did not affect Justin’s phonics class. This is a good and diverse wine flight to consider enjoying on your own. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best: 2021 Vionta Albarino 4 SIPS 2021 Martin Codax Albarino Bad Bottle – No Rating 2021 Granbazan Etiqueta Ambar Albarino 3 SIPS 2021 Accendo Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 3 SIPS 2019 Accendo Laurea 4 SIPS 2019 Accendo Cabernet Sauvignon 5 SIPS 2020 DAOU Soul of Lion 5 SIPS info@sipssudsandsmokes.com X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf. Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast. Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads Download your copy here: https://amzn.to/2Xblorc The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”