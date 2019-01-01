The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Wine from Rias Baixas, Accendo and DAOU
Action/Event
 One Tan Hand Productions  Contact Contributor
SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Rias Baixas, Accendo and DAOU. Lots of good wines and oops, one that had turned. It happens and did not affect Justin’s phonics class. This is a good and diverse wine flight to consider enjoying on your own.
Credits:
TITLE: Maxwell Swing
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Flapperjack
PERFORMED BY: Texas Gypsies
COMPOSED BY: Steven R Curry (BMI)
PUBLISHED BY: Alliance AudioSparx (BMI)
COURTESY OF: AudioSparx

TITLE: Back Roads
PERFORMED BY: Woods & Whitehead
COMPOSED BY: Terry Whitehead
PUBLISHED BY: Terry Whitehead
COURTESY OF: Terry Whitehead
Post production services : Pro Podcast Solutions
Advertising sales: Contact us directly
Content hosting services: Audioport, Earshot, Radio4All, aCast, PodBean
Waving your wand and saying Accendo does not make the wine go up
@RiasBaixasWines @accendocellars @DAOUvineyards #wine #podcast #radioshow #host

Co hosts : Good ol Boy Harmeet, Good ol Boy Justin, Made Man Maury, Made Man Bob
SIPS – On this episode we discuss wine from Rias Baixas, Accendo and DAOU. Lots of good wines and oops, one that had turned. It happens and did not affect Justin’s phonics class. This is a good and diverse wine flight to consider enjoying on your own. We will be discussing this whiskey and rating them from 1-5 with 5 being the best:
2021 Vionta Albarino 4 SIPS
2021 Martin Codax Albarino Bad Bottle – No Rating
2021 Granbazan Etiqueta Ambar Albarino 3 SIPS
2021 Accendo Cellars Sauvignon Blanc 3 SIPS
2019 Accendo Laurea 4 SIPS
2019 Accendo Cabernet Sauvignon 5 SIPS
2020 DAOU Soul of Lion 5 SIPS
info@sipssudsandsmokes.com
X- @sipssudssmokes IG/FB - @sipssudsandsmokes
Sips, Suds, & Smokes® is produced by One Tan Hand Productions using the power of beer, whiskey, and golf.
Available on Apple & Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and nearly anywhere you can find a podcast.
Enjoying that cool Outro Music, it’s from Woods & Whitehead – Back Roads
Download your copy here:
https://amzn.to/2Xblorc
The easiest way to find this award winning podcast on your phone is ask Alexa, Siri or Google, “Play Podcast , Sips, Suds, & Smokes”

Episode 529 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 14, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:52:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
Episode 529 Download Program Podcast
Radio MP3 with Music Beds
00:52:29 1 Aug. 14, 2023
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  View Script
    
 00:00:29  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 