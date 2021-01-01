Rezo Fanm Radyo Kominote Ayisyen (REFRAKA) is the Women's Community Radio Network of Haiti. Since the devastating earthquake that destroyed its headquarters, REFRAKA has recovered, again trains and empowers women broadcasters, and distributes broadcasts with music, news, and life-saving information through community radios across the country. Combating the cholera epidemic brought by foreign troops was a major concern. As of 2021-2023, REFRAKA is funded to work with 30 community stations across Haiti to raise awareness of violence against women and train radio hosts - especially women.
