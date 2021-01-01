The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
REFRAKA in times of disaster
2
Imedien Eluis, Lise Marie DeJean, Marie Guerlaine Justin, Maria Suarez, Mona Lisa Delva, Marie-Mona Mesidor, Nora Irma Morales de Corti as. Narrator: Frieda Werden. Unnamed BBC reporter.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Rezo Fanm Radyo Kominote Ayisyen (REFRAKA) is the Women's Community Radio Network of Haiti. Since the devastating earthquake that destroyed its headquarters, REFRAKA has recovered, again trains and empowers women broadcasters, and distributes broadcasts with music, news, and life-saving information through community radios across the country. Combating the cholera epidemic brought by foreign troops was a major concern. As of 2021-2023, REFRAKA is funded to work with 30 community stations across Haiti to raise awareness of violence against women and train radio hosts - especially women.
WOMEN S RADIO IN HAITI WAS PRODUCED BY FRIEDA WERDEN, JANA JUNIPER GEE, AND BEA BERNHAUSEN, WITH CONTENT EXCERPTED FROM REFRAKA MAGAZIN . FEMINIST INTERNATIONAL RADIO ENDEAVOUR, HAITI GRASSROOTS WATCH; AMARC, THE SOCIETY FOR THE ANIMATION OF SOCIAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND THE BBC. ADDITIONAL SOURCE: BEVERLY BELL. TRANSLATIONS FROM KRAYOL BY MONA LISA DELVA, MARIE-MONA MESIDOR, AND INOTTE DELVA. TRANSLATION FROM FRENCH BY CECILE WEIL.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has covered the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Please keep us informed about women's radio programming produced at your station (or podcast). Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:56 1 Aug. 9, 2023
Haiti, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 