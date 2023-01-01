Summary: Vanastree.org is a women-run seed saving collective and agroecology training location in the Malnad region of the Western Ghats in Southern India. They are dedicated to promoting forest garden biodiversity and small scale food systems through the conservation of traditional seeds and tubers. Vanastree means women of the forest and the agrarian communities in their area are part of an age-old way of life where the wilderness, spice orchards, paddies and homesteads are closely intertwined. The role of women farmers and gardeners is seen as integral to the social, cultural and ecological fabric of the unique Malnad region. The women promote small scale farming as vital to food security and positive social change.