Summary: A movement is afoot to recover traditional African food plants, preserve them, and disseminate the knowledge about how to grow and use them. Many have medicinal advantages as well as nutritional ones, and can be grown without any costly inputs. Anastacia Cheruiyot is a leader in this movement and a consultant in biodiversity conservation, climate-smart agriculture, and value-chain development for indigenous vegetables. She is based in Mombasa, Kenya.



Links for more information:

Bio of the speaker: http://consult.richana.co.ke/about

Haller foundation: https://haller.org.uk/

African Women's Agribusiness Network: https://awanafrika.org/