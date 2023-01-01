The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Returning to what grows well
Weekly Program
Anastacia Cheruiyot is a plant biologist who developed the Haller Foundation's indigenous plant program. She became a program officer for the African Women's Agribusiness Network
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
A movement is afoot to recover traditional African food plants, preserve them, and disseminate the knowledge about how to grow and use them. Many have medicinal advantages as well as nutritional ones, and can be grown without any costly inputs. Anastacia Cheruiyot is a leader in this movement and a consultant in biodiversity conservation, climate-smart agriculture, and value-chain development for indigenous vegetables. She is based in Mombasa, Kenya.

Links for more information:
Bio of the speaker: http://consult.richana.co.ke/about
Haller foundation: https://haller.org.uk/
African Women's Agribusiness Network: https://awanafrika.org/
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi. Series producer, Frieda Werden
Yum!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:51 1 Aug. 14, 2023
Kenya, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 