A Koori drag queen fights for her nation; the World Bank yanks funding from anti-queer Uganda, Iraq plans to force sexuality and gender language back into the closet, Malaysia outlaws rainbow Swatch watches, China darkens A-Mei’s “Rainbow”, a Texas judge orders “religious liberty” training by a hate group, and Prague, Oklahoma celebrates rural LGBTQ Pride. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reported this week by Ava Davis & Marcos Najera and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: A-Mei; ABBA; Credence Clearwater Revival; Midnight Oil. Additional material: Nova Gina; Edmund White. “NewsWrap” cameo: Donald J. Trump.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!