The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Cool Solutions
Farmers say soil health practices work, Republicans want to defund them
Regular Show
Chris Prevatt, Renata Brillinger, Erik Kamrath, Steve Fukagawa
 Wendy Ring  Contact Contributor
This year's farm bill will determine whether or not US agriculture can cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Everyone has a stake in the outcome and there's one simple thing you can do to help. We talk with sustainable agriculture advocates Renata Brillinger of the California Climate and Agriculture Network and Erik Kamrath from the Union of Concerned Scientists and hear farmers' stories about adding practices that sequester carbon and increase resilience to climate impacts.
CC music by Scott Holmes, Jason Shaw, Lobo Loco, Marisa Anderson and One Man Book

Download Program Podcast
00:28:00 1 Aug. 15, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:28:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 