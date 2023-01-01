This year's farm bill will determine whether or not US agriculture can cut its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Everyone has a stake in the outcome and there's one simple thing you can do to help. We talk with sustainable agriculture advocates Renata Brillinger of the California Climate and Agriculture Network and Erik Kamrath from the Union of Concerned Scientists and hear farmers' stories about adding practices that sequester carbon and increase resilience to climate impacts.
CC music by Scott Holmes, Jason Shaw, Lobo Loco, Marisa Anderson and One Man Book