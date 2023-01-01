Summary: In 1970, Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives to research and document women's history and to make the full spectrum of women's history and culture visible and accessible. This interview, conducted in 2003 by the late Kellia Ramares-Watson, brings out Dashu's primary analysis of how and why some cultures have been and still are maternal-centric and focused on peace and survival, while others - especially under pressure from invaders - have become patriarchal, hierarchical, and suppressive of women.