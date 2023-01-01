The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Suppressed Histories explored by Max Dashu
Weekly Program
Max Dashu is an American feminist historian, author, and artist. Her areas of expertise include female iconography, mother-right cultures and the origins of patriarchy.
In 1970, Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives to research and document women's history and to make the full spectrum of women's history and culture visible and accessible. This interview, conducted in 2003 by the late Kellia Ramares-Watson, brings out Dashu's primary analysis of how and why some cultures have been and still are maternal-centric and focused on peace and survival, while others - especially under pressure from invaders - have become patriarchal, hierarchical, and suppressive of women.
Interview by Kellia Ramares-Watson. Updated to 2023 by WINGS series producer Frieda Werden
Further information: suppressedhistories.net and suppressed-histories.teachable.com
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

