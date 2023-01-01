History They're Trying to Suppress - Slavery and Its Role in Building the American Empire: Edward Baptist, “The Half Has Never Been Told”

Subtitle: History They're Trying to Suppress - Slavery and Its Role in Building the American Empire: Edward Baptist, “The Half Has Never Been Told”

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Edward Baptist (Author, The Half Has Never Been Told/ Professor of History, Cornell University)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: We talk with Edward Baptist about The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives & other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution & modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Through forced migration and torture, slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans to give the US control of the world cotton market.

