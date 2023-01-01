We talk with Edward Baptist about The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives & other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution & modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Through forced migration and torture, slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans to give the US control of the world cotton market.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer Henry Carson - Assistant Producer Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant Teddy Robinson - Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.