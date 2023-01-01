The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
History They're Trying to Suppress - Slavery and Its Role in Building the American Empire: Edward Baptist, “The Half Has Never Been Told”
Weekly Program
Edward Baptist (Author, The Half Has Never Been Told/ Professor of History, Cornell University)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
We talk with Edward Baptist about The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism. From intimate slave narratives &amp; other sources, the book shows how the expansion of slavery drove the evolution &amp; modernization of the US, making the South a cotton empire, and the US a global capitalist power. Through forced migration and torture, slave owners extracted continual increases in production from enslaved African Americans to give the US control of the world cotton market.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Jeff Pryor - Production Assistant
Teddy Robinson - Engineer 
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. 

00:58:00 1 Aug. 16, 2023
