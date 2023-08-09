Summary: McGovern told Bob Scheer: “I spent six decades following Soviet and now Russian policy. Most of that time professionally… I have never, never had so much fear that we are on the cusp of a nuclear catastrophe.” They discuss why the danger is so high right now, and how a peace agreement could be reached.



Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst on the Soviet Union and Russia from 1963 to 1990 and advisor to seven US presidents. He prepared the President’s Daily Brief. In 2006 he protested the CIA's involvement in torture.



Bob Scheer came out of the student movement of the 1960 and was and remains a journalist and author of books. He has written for Ramparts, the Los Angeles Times, the Nation, Huffington Post and many others. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated radio program: Left Right and Center on NPR and now hosts the Scheer Intelligence podcast that appears on public radio station KCRW.



The full interview by Scheer Intelligence is 90 minutes long and you can find it on YouTube under the title: Veteran CIA Analyst on Russia Ray McGovern Has Never Been More Scared of Nuclear Catastrophe.