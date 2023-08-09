The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
An August 9, 2023, conversation with Robert Scheer
Ray McGovern and Robert Scheer
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
McGovern told Bob Scheer: “I spent six decades following Soviet and now Russian policy. Most of that time professionally… I have never, never had so much fear that we are on the cusp of a nuclear catastrophe.” They discuss why the danger is so high right now, and how a peace agreement could be reached.

Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst on the Soviet Union and Russia from 1963 to 1990 and advisor to seven US presidents. He prepared the President’s Daily Brief. In 2006 he protested the CIA's involvement in torture.

Bob Scheer came out of the student movement of the 1960 and was and remains a journalist and author of books. He has written for Ramparts, the Los Angeles Times, the Nation, Huffington Post and many others. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated radio program: Left Right and Center on NPR and now hosts the Scheer Intelligence podcast that appears on public radio station KCRW.

The full interview by Scheer Intelligence is 90 minutes long and you can find it on YouTube under the title: Veteran CIA Analyst on Russia Ray McGovern Has Never Been More Scared of Nuclear Catastrophe.
Podcast Scheer Intelligence/KCRW

TUC_230815_ray_mcgovern_nuclear_risk Download Program Podcast
00:29:30 1 Aug. 9, 2023
INTERNET
  View Script
    
 00:00:30  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
