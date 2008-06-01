Summary: We begin with an on-the-ground briefing from Jerusalem by our old friend Jeff Halper, a now retired College Professor who grew up in Hibbing MN but migrated to Israel in 1973 where he has been an activist for Palestinian rights ever since. He is the co-founder of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICHAD), a resistance group that confronts the Israeli military in its program of systematically destroying Palestinian homes to exert collective punishment. Jeff is a world-class explainer which is why he is such a frequent guest on This Week In Palestine. This is his latest update which he offers monthly on his ICHAD website.



Cornel West is running for President as a third party candidate in the 2024 election. I do not want to get into whether this is a good or bad idea, we all have our opinions. But his anti-Colonial, anti-imperialist platform and human rights focus are what this country needs to hear throughout the election season. Cornel West is a pro-Palestinian activist, University Professor, and speaker of truth to power. This morning we feature Cornel articulating his agenda to, as he would put it, “free the wretched of the Earth”. He has chosen the Presidential campaign as his latest platform for confrontation.