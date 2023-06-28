The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Voices of the Community
The State of Our Arts & Culture Organizations during a Pandemic
Interview
Honey Mahoney,Lyzette Wanzer,Jonathan Moscone,Susie McKinnon,Maria Jenson,Ralph Remington
This is our first episode from the co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area of the re-launch of the State of the Arts Summit on June 28th, 2023. This episode features the opening and keynote speakers made up of community leaders, poets, artists, administrators, government officials, and representatives from arts and culture organizations; who share their wonderful insights and recommendations on the rebuilding of our communities through the arts. With Arts for a Better Bay Area's State of the Arts Summit theme, "Rebuilding Our Communities," our opening and keynote speakers below explore collective ways the arts community can develop and bridge supportive connections as we emerge from the pandemic. To find out more information about our guests and their respective organization’s programs, and services, how to volunteer, and make a donation please visit our episode landing page with links to resources for the arts and culture sector. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-arts-culture-ep-2-abba-summit-opening-keynotes
Host: George Koster
Co-host: Susie McKinnon
Guests: Honey Mahoney, Lyzette Wanzer, Jonathan Moscone, Michael Warr, Chun Yu, Maria Jenson, Ralph Remington
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
Edited By: Eric Estrada
Show Guests
Honey Mahoney / Co-Founder Compton’s Transgender Cultural District
Lyzette Wanzer / Writer/Author
Michael Warr & Chun Yu/ Poets
Susie McKinnon/ Executive Director/ ABBA
Maria Jenson / Creative and Executive Director, SOMArts Cultural Center
Ralph Remington / Director of Cultural Affairs, SFAC
Jonathan Moscone, Executive Director, California Arts Council

We hope that you enjoyed episode two of our new six-part series highlighting the issues and solutions of our arts and culture organizations and their workforce as they innovate to come back from the pandemic along with addressing the systemic racism in our performing arts ecosystem.

00:59:30 1 June 28, 2023
The Strand Theatre in San Francisco
