Arts for a Better Bay Area State of the Arts Summit - Opening & Keynotes

Subtitle: The State of Our Arts & Culture Organizations during a Pandemic

Program Type: Interview

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Honey Mahoney,Lyzette Wanzer,Jonathan Moscone,Susie McKinnon,Maria Jenson,Ralph Remington

Contributor: Voices of the Community Contact Contributor

Summary: This is our first episode from the co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area of the re-launch of the State of the Arts Summit on June 28th, 2023. This episode features the opening and keynote speakers made up of community leaders, poets, artists, administrators, government officials, and representatives from arts and culture organizations; who share their wonderful insights and recommendations on the rebuilding of our communities through the arts. With Arts for a Better Bay Area's State of the Arts Summit theme, "Rebuilding Our Communities," our opening and keynote speakers below explore collective ways the arts community can develop and bridge supportive connections as we emerge from the pandemic. To find out more information about our guests and their respective organization’s programs, and services, how to volunteer, and make a donation please visit our episode landing page with links to resources for the arts and culture sector. https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-arts-culture-ep-2-abba-summit-opening-keynotes



Credits: Host: George Koster

Co-host: Susie McKinnon

Guests: Honey Mahoney, Lyzette Wanzer, Jonathan Moscone, Michael Warr, Chun Yu, Maria Jenson, Ralph Remington

Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance

Edited By: Eric Estrada

Notes: This is our first episode from the co-production with Arts for a Better Bay Area of the re-launch of the State of the Arts Summit on June 28th, 2023. This episode features the opening and keynote speakers made up of community leaders, poets, artists, administrators, government officials, and representatives from arts and culture organizations; who share their wonderful insights and recommendations on the rebuilding of our communities through the arts. With Arts for a Better Bay Area's State of the Arts Summit theme, "Rebuilding Our Communities," our opening and keynote speakers below explore collective ways the arts community can develop and bridge supportive connections as we emerge from the pandemic. To find out more information about our guests and their respective organization’s programs, and services, how to volunteer, and make a donation please visit our episode landing page with links to resources for the arts and culture sector.



Show Guests

Honey Mahoney / Co-Founder Compton’s Transgender Cultural District

Lyzette Wanzer / Writer/Author

Michael Warr & Chun Yu/ Poets

Susie McKinnon/ Executive Director/ ABBA

Maria Jenson / Creative and Executive Director, SOMArts Cultural Center

Ralph Remington / Director of Cultural Affairs, SFAC

Jonathan Moscone, Executive Director, California Arts Council



We hope that you enjoyed episode two of our new six-part series highlighting the issues and solutions of our arts and culture organizations and their workforce as they innovate to come back from the pandemic along with addressing the systemic racism in our performing arts ecosystem.



